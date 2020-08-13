McConnell’s Fine Ice Cream is celebrating summer with a new flavor, boysenberry pie.
Boysenberry pie features McConnell’s sweet cream base infused with housemade boysenberry jam and rye clusters—a nod to pie crust.
This McConnell’s flavor is available in the shop as well as for shipment to McConnell’s Pint of the Month Club subscribers ($144 for a three-month membership).
During the coronavirus pandemic, McConnell’s has pivoted from the food business to the food safety business. As a result, McConnell’s instituted new protocols. McConnell’s employees have set up temporary point-of-sale systems at the front of the stores, along with plexiglass barriers. The servers wear face masks and gloves and maintain a distance between themselves and the customers to ensure McConnell’s front-line scoopers and personnel and customers are safe.
McConnell’s isn’t just an ice cream shop. It has a diary in Downtown Santa Barbara, where staff members make their product from scratch, including the inclusions and swirls.
“Everything we serve to our customers we make,” said Michael Palmer, McConnell’s owner and chief executive officer.
For the production of boysenberry pie, McConnell’s takes in raw Central Coast milk and cream from the farm in the Paso Robles area, pasteurizes it, homogenizes it and ages it to make the ice cream base. Staff members then take boysenberries and cook them into a jam. The ice cream base is frozen in machinery, and the jam is folded into the ice cream. The ice cream is then fused with the boysenberry jam.
To that, pieces of rye piecrust are added, which are made in the McConnell’s bake room, a full-scale kitchen on-site at the dairy. For packaging, McConnell’s has a pint line, where containers are hand filled. The McConnell’s packaging design is done in house with its own design team.
Founded in 1949, McConnell’s opened its Downtown Los Angeles store in 2014.
Now in its third generation of ownership, the family behind McConnell’s focuses on creating perfectly balanced scoops; the higher percentage of milkfat and lower percentage of overrun results in a great product. Along with being sold at McConnell’s stores all across America, McConnell’s ice cream is also available in grocery stores, on McConnell’s website, as well as Postmates, DoorDash and Seamless.
“We’re the only company in our competitive class, our competitive set, nationally, that’s not owned by private equity,” Palmer said.
“We’re still an independent company, still family owned and operated. We’re going to continue to grow slowly, and we’re going to continue to look for opportunities and seize them in that respect, as we always have.
“At the end of the day, ice cream is something that brings a smile to people’s faces, and people have really been tested by this virus. People have been largely sitting inside their homes or their workspaces for the better part of six months. There’s a tremendous amount of pent-up demand for getting our lives back to normal or some version of what normal is.”
McConnell’s ice cream, he added, is one of those products that brings smiles to people’s faces and reminds them of happy times and memories.
“If we can be that little bit of happiness that brings a smile to people’s faces, in these times, as they continue to be challenging, then we’re doing our job,” he said.
At McConnell’s, new flavors are released every six to eight weeks. On August 4, McConnell’s shops introduced s’mores ice cream. For this flavor, McConnell’s infuses its ice cream base with toasted vanilla beans to create marshmallow ice cream, then folds in McConnell’s bittersweet chocolate sauce and housemade graham cracker chunks.