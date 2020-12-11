Miriam Yoo, the founder and owner of Flask & Field, a local wine and spirits shop at ROW DTLA, might be the only optimist left.
As the pandemic ravages brick-and-mortar businesses across the country, exacerbating a decades-long decline in retail with the rise of online shopping, small businesses like hers are closing in droves. But instead of succumbing to despair or giving up and cutting her losses, Yoo—once a successful entertainment lawyer—pivoted.
“We were probably open for a year and a half before the pandemic hit. In the beginning there was this tone of ‘save small businesses!’ But you know the tone sort of evolved throughout. Now it’s ‘save yourself.’ It is tricky being a retail business, and I don’t sell essential goods,” Yoo explained.
Even without that “essential” label, Yoo guided her local shop through countless challenges and a systematic reinvention of their business model. With “99.9% of (the) business” coming from in-person shoppers before March, Flask & Field needed to overhaul its online storefront. But despite Yoo’s lack of prior experience in the retail or wine worlds, her store took the new opportunity in stride.
“It was certainly a clunky transition. We went from zero online sales to 100% of our business. Now we’re in whatever business we need to be in to survive. I was going to do whatever I had to do to survive,” Yoo said of Flask & Field’s online success. “But being able to accept (the pandemic) fully has enabled us to be present with what needs to happen to be successful every day.”
So, after taking it day by day, Flask & Field now offers a comprehensive online storefront; contracts with major Hollywood law and entertainment firms for remote gifting programs; and even recently set up a small COVID-safe booth at ROW DTLA to rekindle a physical connection with its customers. Combined, Yoo now feels comfortable with the store’s new position.
“It’s been a hard time getting into the consciousness of LA. It can be hard to get that traction and develop an identity,” Yoo stressed as she explained their new business practices.
Yoo’s previous professional experiences and her outlook on life helped her tap into some of the city’s feelings, but she found herself leaning more and more into her natural inclination toward creativity.
“Being a lawyer does require creativity and certainly a lot of skills, but I think we’re all creative beings, no matter what your job is,” Yoo explained. “The thing I lacked was experience. You’ve got to make up for it with whatever else you’ve got.”
Her creativity certainly inspired her recent decisions, but it also guided her throughout her entry into the business world. Especially with the continued popularity of natural wines, Flask & Field constantly focuses on cutting edge branding, marketing and “the hype economy.” These realms rely heavily on digital literacy, which, in turn, requires a constant output of creative energy. But Yoo’s passion for design—obvious from the Flask & Field website, social media profiles and storefront—made for successful social media campaigns to get the public’s attention.
“It’s fun right now to be a wine drinker. There is this cult vibe around natural wine. It’s very much lived on Instagram,” Yoo said of social media’s importance. “I don’t know if I could do my job without Instagram at this point. If I post a wine on Instagram, we sell out of it.”
The cultural transition to internet platforms largely defines the pandemic experience, but the general public clearly still isn’t completely comfortable with it. Social media allowed people to stay connected, shop and even go to class while isolated during this year, but it leaves an undeniable digital fatigue in its wake. Yoo and her team realized this enough to see the gaps in trust that can arise from online interactions.
“We’re not just trying to sell cute Instagram-able bottles. If I’m not going to drink it we’re not going to sell it,” Yoo insisted. “We will never sell you something that’s cute and gross.”
Navigating these turbulent times provided Yoo and the Flask & Field team with fuel for their creative fires. And throughout her candid explanations of delicate business decisions needed to survive the pandemic, she stressed the importance of finding honest contentment in the work. Especially selling wine and spirits, she recognizes the pure happiness these luxury goods can provide.
“They were created literally for enjoyment. It can’t be so serious at the end of the day. We don’t want our customers to overthink it. Just drink it."