Hospitals throughout Los Angeles are struggling to keep up with the demand placed on emergency rooms during the COVID-19 pandemic, with many setting up treatment and triage locations in parking lots or nontraditional wings of hospitals to accommodate the influx of patients.
Understanding the potential impact that COVID-19 could have at hospitals, Donna Anderson, mobile program manager for QueensCare, came up with the idea to loan the organization’s largest mobile dental unit to treat non-COVID-19 patients at Adventist Health White Memorial in Los Angeles.
QueensCare is a nonprofit community health care provider that offers free mobile dental services to Los Angeles Unified School District students and children of underinsured low-income adults, along with other preventative services to individuals and families who may not have access to health care due to their economic, social and/or immigration status.
“COVID-19 has affected our program as it has with many other mobile community clinics, which pulled us out of LAUSD school campuses for valid safety reasons much earlier than expected, causing for us to re-deploy our staff to support our sister organization, QueensCare Health Centers,” Anderson said.
The mobile dental unit, nicknamed “Whitening McQueen” by LAUSD students, was delivered to Adventist Health White Memorial on March 31. It has 960 square feet of interior exam space, six exam chairs and the ability to perform X-rays. It will be stationed at the hospital through the outbreak, open 24 hours daily, and will be jointly staffed by QueensCare and Adventist Health White Memorial employees.
“Having the trailer on campus will allow for the emergency room department to strictly treat COVID-19 patients and those that show signs of COVID-19 symptoms, minimizing COVID-19 exposure and strategically designating an area for isolate treatment,” said Maryam Sesay, director of operations for QueensCare.
“As of today, Adventist Health White Memorial has not experienced a surge in the emergency department, but knowing Whitening McQueen is readily available brings a sense of comfort to its team, who is very appreciative of QueensCare’s support.”
QueensCare and Adventist Health White Memorial are taking additional steps in light of the pandemic to provide for the health and safety of patients and staff through CDC-recommended patient screening procedures and separation from the rest of the hospital population that may have been exposed to the virus.
“We are so grateful to QueensCare for coming up with this creative way to use the dental van to assist our hospital and community during the COVID-19 crisis,” said Mary Anne Chern, charitable foundation president of Adventist Health White Memorial. “QueensCare is an incredible partner. They already do so much for our hospital and community by providing free dental care for children. And now, they have generously stepped up to respond to yet another critical need.”
