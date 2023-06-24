Light, air and views of Los Angeles — that is how the Beaudry development in Downtown Los Angeles aims to create an optimized lifestyle for its residents. Standing at over 600 feet tall, the Beaudry residence strives to elevate classic California modern architecture. With 785 apartments, from studios to three-bedroom layouts, the building is surrounded by views of Los Angeles from mountains to ocean.
Through the numerous amenities at Beaudry, Leo Marmol, managing partner and founder of Marmol Radziner, said residents can look forward to deepening their connection with the community. With Beaudry, classic modern architecture is not just about appearing beautiful — it is about seeing the high rise as a home.
“Our inspiration comes from the LA kind of modern masters, whether those be Richard Neutra and Rudolph Schindler and John Lautner, the touchstones of modern living,” Marmol said.
Neutra, an Austrian American architect, worked in Southern California for much of his career. He is known for his experimentation and has even designed an unbuilt, affordable housing plan using Dodger Stadium.
Schindler and Lautner also helped shape modernist architecture and are noted as modernist pioneers. Some notable buildings they have designed include the Desert Hot Springs Motel and the Lovell Beach House.
Unlike many living spaces in Downtown Los Angeles, Beaudry put a lot of time and effort into the amenities spaces.
These spaces are meant to encourage residents to connect and to be part of the Beaudry community.
Given the lack of social life during the pandemic, Marmol said he wants residents to feel like they really are at home.
“The amenity spaces become the places to gather and for there to be a true social experience connected very directly to your living experience,” Marmol said. “It’s something that we all long for and certainly learned through the pandemic years.”
Beaudry’s amenities include a pool and spa, a premier athletic club, indoor and outdoor entertainment spaces, and a poker game room.
The 57th floor of Beaudry acts as a rooftop lounge where residents can enjoy the city views and sunsets every day. Much of these amenities touch on the Los Angeles lifestyle, focused on art, food and nightlife.
Additionally, one of Orange County’s most well-known chefs, Amar Santana, will soon be opening up his Spanish restaurant, Vaca, in the building.
For Marmol, feeling a connection to the space a resident lives in is crucial.
“The goal was to infuse the more commercial housing world with the luxury, comfort and beauty of single-family living,” Marmol said. Fundamentally, our interests are very much rooted in the modern tradition, which means a connection of the interior living space with the exterior.
“I think we’re trying with all our work to really respond to our fundamental desire to have the home reflective of luxury. We’re infusing the amenity spaces with scale and texture and warmth.”