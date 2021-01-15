When an LA artist and entrepreneur joined forces to create a new business, their goal wasn’t to sell merchandise. It was to create an iconic symbol that celebrates everything good about Los Angeles.
Famed LA artist Andre Miripolsky, creator of “No Fear Art” and Absolut Vodka ad art, and Christian Mitman, a successful serial entrepreneur, want the phrase “Viva LA” to become as widely known and ubiquitous as New York’s “I Heart New York.”
They also want to contribute to the art community and nurture the creative vibe for which Los Angeles has become known.
“Viva LA” has been a part of Miripolsky’s work for the past 15 years.
“He’s truly an iconic pop artist who lives and breathes LA,” said Alex Dickerson, the marketing person for the new Viva LA brand. “He is this radiant sweetheart of a person who embodies the love and loyalty for LA.”
An artist who was born in Paris and traveled the world before settling in LA at age 18, Miripolsky’s work can be seen on murals, billboards and in his own studio, where he met Mitman on Valentine’s Day in 2017.
“Los Angeles is my muse and inspiration all wrapped up in Viva LA,” Miripolsky said.
Mitman and his husband had a tradition of buying art every year on Valentine’s Day. Mitman booked a private tour of the LA Brewery, the world’s largest art complex, and Miripolsky’s studio was the first they visited.
“They had this amazing kismet moment,” Dickerson said. “They were just exchanging their love of art and ideas. They had this magic moment of ‘we just met someone really special.’”
It began their collaboration, and they began to focus on how to turn Viva LA into something that would popularize the phrase. They wanted to offer merchandise for residents and tourists and hoped it would support artists.
“It would be an arts project for all of Los Angeles, unifying the different neighborhoods and bringing hope and creativity while giving back to the arts,” Dickerson said. “They worked through ideas and now they have this website and merchandise collection with the logo.”
The soft launch of the company was in December 2020, with a hard launch planned for 2021 along with an as-yet-unrevealed “big” project.
“I’m just excited to see the look on everyone’s face when it sinks in that Viva LA was created for them,” Mitman said. “Angelenos aren’t used to having a way to show their pride in their city, but from what I can see, everyone is taking to it like a fish to water. The look on someone’s face when they put on their first item of Viva LA apparel makes it all worth it. You can just see the pride in their eyes.”
A percentage of the proceeds will go to art organizations, starting with the Hollywood Arts Council. It is also something he wants to see bring hope and excitement to the LA community.
“It could happen very quickly or more gradually,” Mitman said. “But the more we see our neighbors wearing Viva LA, the more we are assured that they love our city as much as we do. We hope that Viva LA will be the one thing all Angelenos have in common—and that our love of this diverse and creative city will be the driver and inspiration for us all to take an active part in making life in LA better for everyone.”
Creating merchandise
The merchandise shop, which can be found at vivala.us, has five categories of goods:
• Tees: 100% cotton T-shirts in a variety of colors with the two Viva LA logos.
• Sweats: Sweatshirts, hoodies and sweatpants with several different designs featuring the Viva LA logos.
• Home: Patterned throw pillows, mugs and aprons with both logos.
• Accessories: Face masks, eco totes, Champion backpacks, several varieties of caps, visors and beanies.
• Athletics: Workout clothes with an intricately patterned Viva LA logo.
Dickerson praised the goods’ high quality and how they fit into 2021, from face masks to reversible pillows.
“Of course, the T-shirt is the most iconic thing, and they are beautiful, soft-colored T-shirts. A T-shirt is a universal hug,” Dickerson said.
“The sweatsuits fit in with the more leisure aspect of this year, and it’s really important that everyone has something that feels good and is hyper soft.”
She said the leggings have a “really cool repeating mirror pattern of the wings logo” that is subtle and creates a geometric graphic print.
“I’m a huge fan of those,” Dickerson said. “You pair them with your favorite T-shirt, and you can stay home, go for a hike and run or sit outside in the sun.”
Spreading the brand
While the original art is mostly Miripolsky’s, there is also work by artist Meghan Hall, who creates under the name “M.” She is the first artist to join the team who will be invited to interpret the phrase with their own art.
It’s important for the team to give their proceeds to art organizations and not the administration.
Dickerson said the charitable giving is part of the two-fold mission of Viva LA.
“That is such an important part of what we’re doing and what we feel so good about—if you look at the art itself, it is whimsical, bold, it has color and movement, swings, heart, positivity,” Dickerson said.
“It is Andre’s aesthetic and true grace and charm, which is really uplifting and about bringing people together. Plus, we are creating a vehicle for communities to unite. You can love street art and live anywhere in LA and be of any demographic. Pop art brings everyone that loves LA together.”
She said most people do not have unlimited resources, so they can’t live to all the charities. Viva LA allows them to purchase a high-quality product that they can feel good about and donate to artists.
It is something she said can provide hope in what is otherwise a dark time.
“Did we all struggle with 2020? Yes. This is our goal—to create a thoughtful, festive icon and allow people to learn about art and give back,” Dickerson said.
Creating a community for
lovers of LA
Mitman and Miripolsky are also creating a community that anyone can join.
“It feels good to say—there’s a nice cadence when it comes out of your mouth, and we want people to show us how they love LA,” Dickerson said.
The brand will have a large social media presence, from its website to blogs to Instagram. They want to invite people to celebrate Los Angeles every day.
“Anyone can do that without being an artist,” Dickerson said. “Take pictures of yourself experiencing LA and all the beauty California has.”
She said they have cool things planned, such as custom filters that will be rolled out initially through their VIP program. They hope people will take pictures of themselves living the Viva LA lifestyle.
Viva LA brand will share those pictures on its social media with the hope that it spreads the celebration.
“This is not an elitist platform,” Dickerson said. “We’re not saying only influencers of 5 million followers. We’re going to show the community at large. If you love LA, let’s share that together."