After closing due to coronavirus four months ago, Orangetheory Fitness has reopened its Downtown Los Angeles location. To do so, the studio followed required procedure from its corporate office, LA County and the state.
Clients must prebook their classes through the Orangetheory Fitness app and must arrive 15 minutes early.
On their first trip back, clients must sign waivers, have their temperatures taken and answer questions about coronavirus exposure and symptoms. Those who have symptoms or been exposed to the virus must reschedule or pause their membership for free.
Masks and gloves are required; they’re provided by Orangetheory. Once clients enter the studio, they are given a disinfectant wipe and assigned a locker and a workout station. Members must stay 6 feet apart.
In between classes, staff cleans and disinfects the studio for 20 minutes. Cleaners visit every evening, too.
While closed, Orangetheory offered free Zoom classes run by its coaches. Even though Orangetheory has reopened, virtual classes will resume.
“I think a lot of these new precautions we’re doing now might become the new norm,” said Orangetheory Fitness Downtown LA owner and coach Whitney Findorff. “Either way, as long as LA County mandates, we will abide to those orders.
“Things are changing slowly because our No. 1 priority is our staff to make sure they’re safe, and then our members as well.”
Orangetheory Fitness Downtown LA along with the South Park Studio are the only two studios of LA County’s 16 that are open.
Info: 213-279-2900, studio0630@orangetheoryfitness.com