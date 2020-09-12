Paradis Ice Cream is seeing great success in selling customers popular ice cream flavors such as peanut butter chip, strawberry sorbet and sea salt caramel.
But the Downtown ice cream parlor is also unveiling new flavors, like watermelon sorbet and, for the fall and winter seasons, pumpkin pie, eggnog and Minty Wonderland.
New flavors are a regular occurrence at the shop, located at 755 S. Spring Street in Downtown Los Angeles.
“We’re coming out with new flavors all the time,” said Albert Thomas, Paradis Ice Cream’s California commercial and operational director. “In a given month we probably roll out two to three new flavors. For our recipe book, we’re probably in the hundreds. We’re making ice cream almost every single day. It’s really good to have that kind of quick turnaround and to be able to develop flavors and keep things seasonal.”
One new flavor came this summer, when Paradis Ice Cream hosted a National Ice Cream Day giveaway where the grand-prize winner could create their own ice cream flavor. The contest resulted in a custom flavor called Bird of Paradis: a combination of papaya and strawberry.
Originally from Denmark, the brand name is a play on “paradise” and the Danish work for ice cream, “is” (pronounced “ees”). Founded in 2000, it has since grown to 46 franchises throughout Denmark and 13 locally owned ones in Los Angeles and Orange counties.
Paradis Ice Cream takes on a bakery approach to producing ice cream, according to Thomas.
“We don’t have tubs and tubs and tubs of ice cream sitting in storage,” Thomas explained. “We make orders, so today, for example, we have chefs in our kitchen that are making the ice cream that’ll go out tomorrow. It’s constantly being produced so the quality remains high.”
The ice cream is produced at a manufacturing facility in the San Fernando Valley, which hand delivers the various flavors Downtown daily.
Paradis partners with a local dairy to create its milk base, which is combined with other ingredients. This is a regular practice, as the company makes an effort to travel to find top-quality ingredients for ice creams and sorbets. Paradis uses organic cocoa from the Dominican Republic, bourbon vanilla from Madagascar and organic almonds from Spain.
Paradis exclusively uses fresh, ripe fruit sourced from local markets for its flavors—no frozen fruit or purees.
Rather than utilizing a packing process, Paradis puts its ice cream in stainless steel gelato pans so “the ice cream looks nice from the time it leaves the facility to the time it gets to the store. That’s something we’re really proud of,” Thomas said.
However, the ice cream is sold in to-go containers, too. Each container is divided into different spaces to make sure flavors don’t get mixed up.
Depending on the weather, the to-go containers can keep the ice cream frozen for about 45 minutes. If the ice cream has been stored in the freezer before a customer is ready to enjoy it, it may need some time to soften up. For best results, Paradis recommends customers leave the box out with the lid on until the ice cream is soft again and ready to eat.
During the coronavirus pandemic, Paradis Ice Cream has continued to sell out of its Downtown store, while complying with all CDC guidelines, including requiring all employees and customers to wear face masks.
As a result, Paradis has seen a rise in its online sales through platforms such as DoorDash, Postmates, Uber Eats and Grubhub. Paradis also caters.