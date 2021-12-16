Unrivaled Brands will celebrate the grand opening of its new dispensary, People’s DTLA, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18.
The OC-based brand will celebrate with local artists, brands and food and beverage vendors, including live art and customization by female muralist Mr. B Baby, tacos and drinks from The Taco Cartel, D.R.E.A.M. Donut Truck, custom latte art from Coffee Dose, nail art by Planty of Nails, custom laser etching with cannabis etching, screen printing, gift wrap station and terp bar.
People’s DTLA will support diverse and minority-owned businesses and brands while giving back to philanthropic partners Chrysalis and Downtown Women’s Center.
Both organizations are guiding and empowering through jobs for homeless women. The company has promised 5% of proceeds from launch day — and other events — to them.
The Downtown location is the company’s second People’s-affiliated and fifth overall dispensary in California. A People’s Riverside location is expected to be operational in the first quarter of 2022, and licenses are pending for two additional southern California locations.
“We are pleased to announce the grand opening of People’s DTLA ahead of schedule,” said Cassandra Ochoa, Unrivaled Brands vice president of business development.
“Getting DTLA opened ahead of schedule is a testament to the expertise and coherence of the Unrivaled Team, as we work toward a common goal of curating comfortable and inviting experiences for consumers. As one of the most visited dispensaries in California, People’s has become a trusted staple in the Orange County community, and we are pleased to provide that same unique hospitality and modern experience in Downtown Los Angeles.”
Unrivaled Brands is a multistate vertically integrated company focused on the cannabis sector in California and Oregon.
In California, Unrivaled Brands operates five dispensaries, a statewide distribution network and two cultivation facilities, as well as one additional cultivation facilities and four dispensaries under development.
In Oregon, there is a statewide distribution network. Unrivaled Brands is home to Korova, whose high-potency products are available in California, Oregon, Arizona and Oklahoma, as well as Sticks and Cabana.
Unrivaled Brands’ People’s Downtown location is at 1149 S. Los Angeles Street, Los Angeles. For more information, visit unrivaledbrands.com/retail/.