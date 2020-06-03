PepsiCo is launching a $7 million initiative to help U.S. communities hardest hit by COVID-19.
PepsiCo Inc. and its philanthropic arm, the PepsiCo Foundation, are pledging to provide medical and economic support to the country’s black and Latino communities, including those in Downtown LA.
The National Urban League and UnidosUS will receive $1 million each to help feed families and seniors, increase medical and COVID-19 testing, expand access to government support, and provide technology for remote education and work. A portion of the funds will be focused on post-recovery relief.
Local nonprofit partners will get $5 million to provide support and services that meet the specific needs of the black and Latino communities. These needs include COVID-19 testing and screening, access to affordable nutrition, health care services, education, job training, business resources, economic and child care assistance, and family and senior housing.
“We’re helping to provide immediate relief and support long-term recovery for black and Latino communities,” said Steven Williams, PepsiCo Foods North America’s CEO. “We will continue to do our part and be a partner to these communities in the months and years ahead.”
A $100,000 grant will be provided to the Farmworkers Pandemic Relief Fund, which provides critical emergency assistance to America’s farmworkers who support the food supply during COVID-19. PepsiCo’s initiative and investment comes as unemployment and infection rates among the black and Latino communities continue to spike.
The economic effects of COVID-19 are also having an unequal effect on black and Latino communities. In April, 16.7% of black and 18.9% of Latino Americans were out of work, compared to a national rate of 14.7%. “Black and Latino communities are facing higher rates of hospitalization, death and economic hardships,” said Kirk Tanner, PepsiCo Beverages North America’s CEO. Therefore, for these workers, plans to reopen create a significant public health risk.
Support from PepsiCo is directed to 15 of the nation’s hardest-hit cities that have the highest populated black and Latino communities. These cities are also where the company has strong ties and many of its employees live and serve, including Los Angeles.
PepsiCo’s new initiative offers public health assistance and supports long-term economic revival through employment and homeownership counseling, as well as job fairs and employment connections.
Within these communities, the funds are going to local affiliates of UnidosUS and the National Urban League. Also, dozens of local nonprofit organizations, including $500,000 to the Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles Angeleno Campaign. $1,000 cash cards will be distributed for families experiencing extreme financial hardship.
PepsiCo has been a long-time supporter of the National Urban League and UnidosUS, with more than 35 years of partnership with minority-focused organizations to positively impact communities over time and during times of crisis. By doing this, PepsiCo is recognizing the inequality in the United States and is working to balance it out.
“PepsiCo’s commitment to empowering communities of color allows the Urban League Movement to continue paving a path forward and to expand and intensify our service as America’s economic first responders,” said Marc H. Morial, president and CEO of the National Urban League.
“We are deeply grateful for the generous and timely support of our COVID-19 response from PepsiCo and the PepsiCo Foundation. At a time when Latinos and other communities of color are being so hard hit, we need immediate action for emergency resources from all sectors. This commitment from PepsiCo will directly support the UnidosUS Esperanza/Hope Fund benefiting our network of affiliated community-based organizations who are on the front lines helping combat the health and economic impact of COVID-19 on the Latino community, from creating food delivery programs to offering mental health services via telemedicine portals. We commend PepsiCo for serving as an example of how the business sector can play an important role in addressing the health and economic impacts of this crisis and in the long-term recovery,” said Janet Murguía, president and CEO of UnidosUS.
The PepsiCo Foundation has invested more than $16.5 million in programs that support people of color living in U.S. communities from 2018 into 2019. The investments are focused on nutrition and health, education, job training skills development and business growth, job creation and talent development, and advancing equality.