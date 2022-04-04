At a time when Los Angeles has become the first city in the United States to pass an average of $6 per gallon of gas as prices continue to soar across the state, the need for more affordable modes of transportation is as pertinent as ever.
On March 27, LA-based electric vehicle company Piccolo Pendolare celebrated the grand opening of its new low-speed EV showroom and dealership in Chinatown.
Piccolo Pendolare CEO Vivian Escalante was joined by Assemblymembers Wendy Carrillo of District 51 and Miguel Santiago of District 53 for the ribbon-cutting event, where she was presented a certificate of recognition from both the California State Assembly as well as the state of California and the 24th Senate district.
While the company’s dealership lies within Chinatown, its corporate office is in nearby Boyle Heights, where Escalante was born and raised.
Escalante had long dreamed of giving back to her community, which inspired her to become the CEO of Boyle Heights Community Partners, the nonprofit dedicated to historic preservation that helped save the International Institute on Boyle Avenue from demolition.
Over a decade ago, Escalante began refurbishing tricycles and in the last few years began looking into electric tricycles. She saw this as a way to provide alternative modes of transportation to members of the community but felt that she could go even bigger.
“I needed something to ride around with because parking is very difficult in the city of Los Angeles and Boyle Heights,” Escalante said. “My life was slightly dictated by my parking, having my mother living with me and only having one car.”
Escalante decided to purchase a small low-speed electric vehicle to use as her daily car and found that not only had she fallen in love with it but that others had begun to take notice as well.
She felt that low-speed electric vehicles could become useful to residents of Boyle Heights looking for an affordable and convenient mode of travel around their neighborhood, so she founded Piccolo Pendolare and began to purchase and sell low-speed electric vehicles to her community.
“These low-speed electric vehicles are meant for your neighborhood,” Escalante explained. “Many of us just want to go down the street to meet our friends for dinner, drive the kids to school, or go to the post office. We don’t really want to take the big car, and that’s why this is so easy to get in and zoom to your destination or do all of your errands and then come home.”
Piccolo Pendolare embraces a compact design built for convenient rides in and around the Downtown area. The car travels up to 20 miles per hour with a 22-mile range, costs no more than $9,000, and takes only nine hours to charge through a simple wall plug without the need of a charging station.
In the future, Escalante will look to increase both the speed and mile range of the car but insists that safety is a core benefit of the current speed.
“Low speed saves lives,” Escalante said. “You can act and react a lot quicker when your car is going so slower.”
As Piccolo Pendolare awaits the approval of inspection by the DMV, Escalante and her team look forward to booking appointments and fulfilling orders for vehicles that can either be picked up at the dealership or delivered to customers’ doors.
Further down the road, Escalante also hopes to remanufacture the car and begin introducing custom designs to help create more jobs for members of the community at Piccolo Pendolare and to teach young girls that are involved in STEM programs about the construction of electric vehicles.
“This is about providing something better for everyone,” Escalante said. “That’s the excitement of getting students involved, getting seniors involved and getting people who have never even owned a car before involved, so people that are just standing there waiting for a bus or a train can now afford a Piccolo Pendolare. The most important thing is the affordability for something that is so innovative during this time, and I think I’ve got the answer for everybody.”
Piccolo Pendolare
WHERE: 1401 N. Main Street and Ann Street, Los Angeles
INFO: piccolopendolare.mobi