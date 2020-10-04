Poppy + Rose owners Michael and Kwini Reed felt the hardships of COVID-19, similar to other Downtown restaurants, but still found a way to give back to the community.
The husband-and-wife duo decided to donate hundreds of their classic American diner fare to various LA-based organizations, including Brown Bag Lady and Pullum Center.
In March, when COVID forced the closure of restaurants, the Reeds lost between 90% and 95% of their revenue.
“We felt the effect as soon as they closed us for dine-in, because in that day we had to lay off all of our staff,” Kwini said. “We had to make the transition and I wasn’t trained on front of the house, but I had to come in and start actually working just until we figured out what our trend is going to be.”
Michael stayed on as the head chef for the restaurant cooking the small number of orders that came in.
“Even though we were like, ‘Dang, we only made $400 or $500 today,’ other restaurants stores that we were talking to were like, ‘We didn’t get an order today’ or ‘We only got one order today,’” Kwini said. “It put things into perspective for us.”
Four weeks into the shutdown came the social media-inspired “Blackout Tuesday,” where community members were asked to focus on purchasing food and other items from Black-owned businesses.
Partnering with third-party delivery services helped the Reeds expand their reach of providing meals.
“A lot of people say that (the delivery partners are) terrible, but for us it’s really about value,” Kwini said. “And because we’re in a niche and we’re in a really good place in the market, we do a lot of value, so it works for us.”
Between the third and fourth weeks after the shutdown, the Reeds noticed that they were “actually in a good position compared to everyone else.”
“We adopted the motto of ‘slow and steady wins the race’ and that ‘we’re blessed to be a blessing,’” Kwini said.
The Reeds noticed an influx of homeless people on the street where their restaurant stands and decided to provide meals to them.
“It started with us just feeding the people who were on out the street then it kind of snowballed into, ‘OK, let’s reach out and start feeding the first responders,’” Kwini said. “‘Let’s start figuring out how much further. Let’s try to start feeding the community, because there’s a need. People are hungry.”
The Reeds have donated close to 2,500 meals through more than 10 organizations. Poppy + Rose’s two regular partners are Brown Bag Lady, who works with Skid Row and Downtown LA homeless, and Pullum Center, which is a South-Central LA organization that works to bring free extracurricular arts and music activities to school children.
It has also partnered with MTA DTLA, which thanked bus drivers with meals; COVID testing site at Charles R. Drew of Medicine and Science; and Food for Protest LA, which, in partnership with Black Lives Matter Los Angeles, provides food for BLM protests. Each organization gets around 100 meals each month.
“We wanted to go into the community, especially a community that represents us but also the ones that are the most underserved,” Kwini said.
The Reeds were involved in charitable activities before the pandemic, too.
“Before COVID, because Poppy + Rose closes at 3, Michael had a great idea to turn our kitchen into a learning kitchen,” Kwini said.
“We wanted to take kids from the inner city or homeless people who are trying to transition and get back into society, or people who are coming from jail—those type of people who need a second look, a second chance—and teach them how to become chefs and teach them how to run a restaurant so that they have something sustainable to basically fall back on to help them start their lives again.
“That was our original idea, and then now that we’re feeding people and we see that that’s a direct impact this is something that we’re going to continue to do.”
By the end of September, the Reeds will have launched their website that showcases their nonprofit called the You and I Coalition. It will offer the community a place to donate.
On the experiential side, the Reeds will start in October the Poppy Supper on the Roof, which includes a multicoursed meal followed by entertainment.
“It’s going to be an elevated dining experience for Poppy + Rose. The first course is the really fun course,” Michael said.
“And then going into something that’s more protein and vegetable. The dessert will be something that’s in season from the farmers market.”
The family-style dining experience includes seating for groups of two to six people.
“We’ll start by partnering with a Black-owned brewery, which is Crowns & Hops in Crenshaw, and then we’re looking to partner with other Black-owned businesses as we curate the Poppy Supper and continue it,” Michael said.