The Capital Grille is wrapping up its 15th annual summer wine-tasting event, The Generous Pour, on Sunday, Sept. 3.
Guests can sample a variety of world-class wines for $35 and the purchase of dinner, each hand-selected to pair with the menu, from two famous winemakers: Wine Enthusiast 2019 Winemaker of the Year Dave Phinney of Orin Swift Cellars and 2022 Winemaker of the Year Nicole Hitchcock of J Vineyards & Winery.
“Dave Phinney and Nicole Hitchcock each have their own style and approach, but beneath it all, they challenge the boundaries of every bottle they produce,” said Britney Gregoire, managing partner of The Capital Grille in DTLA.
“Additionally, both are recent winemakers of the year and highly accredited among their peers.”
The companywide initiative is designed to educate guests on exceptional winemakers and how different wines pair with items on The Capital Grille menu. The Generous Pour is also a chance for guests to taste wines they may not normally get to try by the glass while enjoying more of their favorites throughout their meal.
This year’s lineup includes:
• Department 66 “Fragile” Rosé (Maury, France): Aromas of white flowers, raspberry and watermelon with flavors of summer stone fruit and fresh strawberries
• J Vineyards Pinot Gris (California): Fragrant jasmine and honeysuckle with an inviting palate of white peach, pear, kiwi and lime zest
• J Vineyards Chardonnay (California Tri-Appellation): Aromas of lightly buttered toast and freshly picked citrus with notes of baked apple pastry, caramelized pear and grilled pineapple
• J Vineyards Pinot Noir (California Tri-Appellation): Notes of red and black cherry, ripe berries and plum layered with hints of cocoa, earth and toast
• 8 Years in the Desert Red Wine (California): Aromas of wild blackberry, oatmeal raisin cookie and spices, dark berries and black cherry with a palate featuring a hint of cocoa and a long finish
• Abstract Red Wine (California): A deep purple wine with notes of blue and blackberries and hints of dark chocolate and seasoned leather
• Palermo Cabernet Sauvignon (Napa Valley, Calif.) – opens with aromas of ripe cassis and blackberry, followed by dark chocolate and toasted oak
The lighter wines are meant to pair with appetizers and the first course, with the remaining reds intended to complement the bold flavors of The Capital Grille’s entrées.
The selections are offered in the bar and dining room through lunch and dinner.
“It’s a great way to get new guests into the restaurants who haven’t had a chance to try Capital Grille and to elevate current guest experiences,” Gregoire said. “It’s also a great way to drive some business in the quieter months.”
The Capital Grille
700 W. Ninth Street, Unit B, Los Angeles
213-228-4730