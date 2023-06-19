Over 40 years ago, Cal State LA Downtown launched its Paralegal Studies Certificate Program.
Since then, well over 300 students have completed the American Bar Association-approved paralegal program, which is one of the earliest approved programs in a California university setting.
Faculty coordinator Lisa M. Rauhauser said 94 students are currently enrolled across the six required courses in the program.
The Paralegal Studies Program is beneficial to students in a number of ways, Rauhauser noted.
For example, the program faculty is made up of practicing attorneys, paralegals or judicial officers who are experts in their field and substantive areas of the law.
“Having a professor who is actually working in the trenches really solidifies the learning experience. Our students receive first-hand knowledge of what it is like to work as a paralegal from our faculty,” she said.
“Additionally, we focus on giving our students practical experience, be it through homework assignments, presentations in class, written exams or lecture material. We want to prepare our students to succeed in their careers, and we try to simulate experiences in classwork to experience of working in the legal field.”
From students who are interested in going to law school one day and those who wish to work for a legal services delivery team to paralegals who want to boost their skill levels, Rauhauser said the Paralegal Studies Certificate Program can definitely help.
“One thing that fascinates me about working in the legal field is that you can really create a diverse career path for yourself,” she said.
In addition to acquiring a solid foundation of legal knowledge, as well as how to apply it to real-world scenarios in the legal profession, students in the program learn how to perform legal research, interview clients, and analyze and draft legal documents.
To ensure students get as much real-world exposure to the law as possible, the Paralegal Studies Certificate Program includes a unique internship program.
“We place paralegal student interns into private law firms, public interest groups and governmental agencies where they earn academic credit for the internship,” Rauhauser said.
Rauhauser added that the internship program aligns with Cal State LA Downtown’s philosophy of making homework assignments and learning materials “practical.”
“This way, the intern is already preparing for his or her first paralegal position. The internship program is a great way for a student intern to work with an attorney and gain academic credit.”
Another positive feature of the program, Rauhauser said, is that Cal State LA’s Downtown Campus’ location (801 S. Grand Avenue, Suite 600, Los Angeles) is within walking distance to the LA Law Library, the court systems, and a number of law firms and corporations.
“Our students have had the opportunity to physically tour the LA Law Library when I teach the American Legal Systems course,” she noted.
“Being close to law firms has been advantageous when we host MCLE and other paralegal-related professional events. Our students have access to attending these events for free or at a nominal cost.”
Rauhauser, who earned her paralegal certificates in corporate and real estate, worked in litigation before transitioning into recruiting lawyers and paralegals for temporary and direct hire opportunities with law firms and corporations.
“I am currently the division director at Beacon Hill Staffing Group in Los Angeles. However, I was always interested in working in education, and when the opportunity came up to use my legal skills and knowledge in the classroom, I finally found my passion and my dream job,” she said.
As someone with a longtime interest in law, working with the students at Cal State LA Downtown has been immensely positive for Rauhauser. “Our students at Cal State LA are extremely hardworking in the classroom, and many of them are working full time and coming to school at night,” she said.
“For some of them, our program is the first look at the legal field for them. They are highly intelligent and inquisitive. Those two characteristics are important in the legal field. I love hearing from former students and learning how they have developed their legal skills.”
Chrissy Davie, who completed the Paralegal Studies Certificate Program in the summer of 2014, is one of the many former students who has kept in touch with Rauhauser.
Davie, who is now a senior legal specialist-GBS Legal at Wolter Kluwer, said the corporate and contract classes in the Paralegal Studies Certificate Program were very beneficial.
“I learned new concepts in different areas of law, which provided me with knowledge that I’m able to access in my current position when needed,” Davie said.
Hearing this type of positive feedback from Davie and other former students who are working in the legal field or who have decided to go on to law school is one of the most rewarding parts of Rauhauser’s work.
“It is wonderful to watch them progress as they pursue their dream careers in the legal field. But every day that I interact with students is a great, rewarding day,” she said.
Applications for the fall cohort opened on May 1. Seats are limited for this high-demand program, given its accessible location and affordability as an officially ABA-approved program.
Thus, interested students are strongly encouraged to apply early. Note that applicants must have a baccalaureate degree or an Associate of Arts or Science degree from an accredited post-secondary institution for admission to the program.
For application requirements, tuition, and general information about the Paralegal Studies Certificate Program at Cal State LA’s Downtown Campus, call 1-888-541-DTLA (3852) or visit calstatela.edu/dtla/paralegal-studies-certificate-program-downtown-la.