Longtime friends Amjadkhan Pathan, Chirag Shah and Antonio Kanickaraj toyed with opening a restaurant for years. They dreamed of bringing underrepresented Indian flavors into the mainstream.
In September 2020, the team had their aspirations realized, opening Tulsi Indian Eatery, in Downtown LA. The fast-casual restaurant serving regional Indian fare has since opened three new locations in Northridge, Westwood and Riverside.
“Until now, Indian food has been what people in the United States think of as North Indian food,” Shah explained. “Even within that, it’s mostly from a small segment of the Punjab region of India — samosas for the most part.”
As one of the most populous countries in the world, with 28 states, India has a supply of regional cuisines, and it was important for the trio to reflect that breadth in the menu. Shah posits that the majority of India’s cuisine is missing from most Indian American restaurants. Though in the last 10 years, he has seen an uptick in interest regarding Indian food with the addition of more South Indian menu items.
“We felt that Indian food was about to have its moment,” Shah added. “People just want authentic, good food. We haven’t had that here in the United States like in London. (Here,) we’re still trying to get Indian food into the mainstream.”
Named for the holy basil plant in Hindu culture, Tulsi reflects the wide diversity of Indian flavors and its founders, who all practice different religions and come from diverse professional backgrounds. “We have this idea of cultural and ethnic diversity in our concept that we deeply embedded into it,” Shah said.
Pathan, Shah and Kanickaraj’s differences became the bedrock of their team, with each inhabiting a vital role at the company. Pathan brings over 18 years of award-winning experience as Tulsi’s chief marketing officer. Shah, the CEO, is a lawyer with a practice in Downtown LA. Kanickaraj, director of operations, managed restaurants around the world and operated his own catering business as a classically trained chef.
The team spent a year researching and developing their concept and menu before opening their first location. They traveled across the country, visiting Indian cultural hubs, including Edison, New Jersey, and Artesia in southeast Los Angeles, sampling food and gleaning insights from chefs and managers.
“We wanted to take a deliberate, intentional and professional approach to designing something unique and impactful,” Shah said. “We want to have an impact within the restaurant industry, the Indian community and the larger community as a whole.”
Out of this extensive research came a menu Shah believes to be the first of its kind and calls the “Jerry’s Deli of Indian food,” referencing the iconic Jewish deli’s extensive menu. The menu is divided into categories based on region, focusing on Western India, Northern India and Southern India.
Western Indian menu items include Mumbai street foods and traditional Gujarati staples, like dabeli and khandvi. Offerings from the country’s northern region consist of staples such as chole bhature and sarson ka saag. The southern section features dosas, idli, uttapam, vada and bisi bele bath.
A fourth section encompasses Eastern India and reflects the region’s multicultural influences and flavors from the British Raj and Chinese immigrants who immigrated in the early 20th century. The fusion section includes paneer tikka tacos, loaded makhni fries and hakka noodles. In India, Indochinese cuisine is a popular fare. The menu reflects both “authenticity and innovation,” added Kanickaraj.
The menu also highlights curry combos and thai-style eating, which lets guests sample various dishes and flavors from different regions, all served on round metal plates. Kanickaraj refers to the dish as “India on a plate.”
“A lot of times what you see in Indian restaurants is the food is basically from one region, mostly northern, some of it southern, prepared by someone’s family member, who’s just guessing on how to make the other one or two dishes that are from other regions,” Shah said.
To bypass the issue, the team employed regional master chefs specializing in southern, northern and western cuisine to create each menu section. In a commissary kitchen, which keeps the food standardized across each restaurant, regional chefs prepare a large portion of the food to maintain quality. While each restaurant serves fresh naan, curries and dosas, the batters, bases and doughs are prepped in the commissary kitchen.
The chain has grown immensely in the three years since its first Downtown location opened its doors, which Kanickaraj attributes to the menu’s quality and diversity, with dishes customers might only be able to find at Tulsi. In coming years, Shah hopes to see the chain expand across the West Coast region, including Hawaii, and ultimately, maybe across the entire country, a plan he coined as “Tulsi nation.”
“We want a seat at the American dining room table. We want to be a part of this landscape,” Shah said. “The prediction is that in the next 10 years, the premium fast casual dining industry, for the first time, will hit a billion dollars. We want to be a part of that small group of select restaurateurs bringing Indian food to the rest of the country.”
The team plans to reopen Tulsi Bistro in the coming months, which shut down soon after the pandemic began. Across from the LA Care Tower in Downtown, the takeout counter-style establishment will offer affordable curry bowls and street food lunches to workers returning to their Downtown offices.
Tulsi Indian Eatery DTLA
408 S Main Street, Los Angeles
213-621-7991, tulsieatery.com