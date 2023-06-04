Delta Air Lines and AEG have expanded their agreement, enhancing the airline’s presence across Southern California entertainment venues.
With the agreement, Delta renews its longtime status as a founding partner of Crypto.com Arena and the official airline carrier of Crypto.com Arena and the LA Kings.
The partnership includes naming entitlement to Crypto.com Arena’s recently expanded and reimagined, exclusive Chairman’s Club, which will be introduced as the new Delta Sky360° Club.
“Delta and AEG are both focused on elevating the experience for our customers, whether they are cheering on their favorite team or catching a flight to their next destination,” said Scott Santoro, vice president of global sales, Delta Air Lines.
“Delta is proud to be LA’s largest premium global carrier, and with the support of partners like AEG, we will continue to provide best-in-class offerings to Angelenos and LA sports fans worldwide.”
Los Angeles remains a major global travel hub and a strategically important market for the airline and its more than 4,000 LA-based employees.
At the same time, the sports landscape in Los Angeles has grown exponentially since the start of Delta’s partnership with AEG in 2011. The city is home to 12 major professional sports franchises and is only expected to grow with major global sporting events coming to LA in the next five years like the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and the 2028 Summer Olympics and Paralympic Games.
“We are proud to be growing our relationship with Delta, a global leader and one of our longest-standing partners who shares our commitment to excellence and providing a premium experience for the millions of fans and guests we both serve around the world,” said Nick Baker, co-chief operating officer, AEG Global Partnerships.
Located on the arena’s event level, the new Delta Sky360° Club will offer select season ticket members and VIP guests new benefits and experiences before, during and after all Crypto.com Arena publicly ticketed sporting events and select concerts. Guests can expect to enjoy a fully immersive, all-inclusive luxury game-day experience with no details spared, including an unlimited bar, upscale food and drink offerings, state-of-the-art new seating and fireplaces, as well as valet parking and a dedicated entrance.
“With its numerous first-class amenities, the Delta Sky360° Club represents the new standard in exclusive VIP hospitality at Crypto.com Arena and will bring one-of-a-kind fan experience to our guests,” said Lee Zeidman, president of Crypto.com Arena and LA Live. “Our long and fruitful partnership with Delta, has consistently added value to our arena and continues to help us raise the bar for the millions of fans we entertain each year.”
As a founding partner of Crypto.com Arena, the airline will continue to be prominently featured via premium indoor and outdoor signage in and around the venue. Custom branding elements at the venue include LED rotation on the center scoreboard during all publicly ticketed events, enhanced LED rotational exposure of the arena’s 110 and 10 freeway marquees, prominent main concourse signage, and online exposure via the arena’s digital channels.
This is in addition to the partnership elements Delta will receive through its ongoing relationship with LA Live. Delta will continue to benefit from a variety of premier digital signage elements as well as premium exposure during events such as the annual Grammy Awards, Emmys and American Music Awards, all of which are hosted at the district each year.
As the official airline carrier of Crypto.com Arena and the LA Kings, Delta will continue to enhance its connection to fans. This will include a variety of in-game and TV broadcast exposure including branded scoreboard features, virtual on-ice signage, digitally enhanced dasherboards (DEDs), static dasherboards and TV-visible rotational dasherboard signage during all LA Kings locally televised regular season home games at Crypto.com Arena and more. Delta will engage with fans directly during its title night game at Crypto.com Arena each NHL season as well as with various fan-focused promotions including sweepstakes, a seasonlong social media feature, and events featuring player and alumni appearances.
“We are honored and excited to expand our partnership with Delta, an impactful relationship that has consistently added value to the LA Kings and our home, Crypto.com Arena,” said Luc Robitaille, LA Kings president and hall of famer.
“The long-standing success of our relationship is a testament to our mutual commitment to excellence, innovation and, most importantly, the many loyal hockey fans we serve across Los Angeles.”
“We’re incredibly proud of the relationship we’ve grown with Delta over the years as well as the positive impact we’ve been able to make both at our venues and across the LA Kings,” said Russell Silvers, co-chief operating officer, AEG Global Partnerships. “Together we have created a dynamic and successful partnership that not only showcases the best of both of our brands and what we have to offer, but more importantly allows the people we both serve in Southern California and beyond to be the real benefactors of the many benefits and enhanced fan experiences our unique relationship brings to them.”