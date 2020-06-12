Many business owners had three words after being looted amidst protests: “It’s just property.” After Joel Stallworth’s clothing store, The Small Shop LA, was looted, he posted a picture of a sea of broken glass with the caption “Lives over shops!!! #stopkillingblackpeople.”
Stallworth is among the many minority business owners Downtown whose store windows were left shattered and tagged during the peaceful protests over the death of George Floyd. Despite the damage, Stallworth said he understands. “A life you can’t get back,” Stallworth said. “I want to be frank: I’m not running around here saying I want people vandalizing things, because we should respect what we have, but at the same time, you’re never going to get me to care about a shop over lives.”
Stallworth, originally from Stockton, has owned The Small Shop for four years, where he sells clothes, hats and other streetwear items. Since his shop was looted, he said he has received an outpouring of support from his community. He said his phone has been flooded with messages asking how to help and for links to a GoFundMe (gofundme.com/f/the-small-shop-la) that other people created to get him back on his feet.
“The people is my recovery,” Stallworth said. “Without them I’m nothing.”
GoFundMes have been created for many minority-owned businesses all over Downtown so people can donate money for them to rebuild.
Just a few doors down from The Small Shop is Brooklyn Grill, a restaurant owned by Aliek Greene, who said he saw the looters.
“I came outside and it’s a bunch of kids and none of them were black,” Greene said.
“That’s all I’m saying. That was Friday night.”
Despite the damages, he said he isn’t upset.
“What’s to be mad about? It’s just property. I didn’t get touched,” he said
A Bronx native, Greene said his father was a freedom rider.
“You can’t possibly be protesting the death of a 40-something-year-old black
man by destroying a 50-year-old black man’s (expletive),” Greene said.
He condemned the looters, however, saying, “It ain’t right if it’s Joe Blow, Starbucks, Rolex—nothing’s been solved.”
A few streets down, a pottery studio called Throw Clay LA was vandalized, forcing the owner, John Prescott, to paint over his building and order a new stencil to redo his logo. While he is frustrated with the looters, he said he was lucky that was the only damage done to his business.
“At some point over the next five to 10 years, while I’m here, it’ll probably get
tagged again and I’ll probably have to do it over again. It’s not the end of the world,” Prescott said.
He said his business was already hit hard after being forced to shut down for two months as COVID-19 spread across the world, and that this is just another thing. “I understand why people are protesting. I’d be there with them if I wasn’t doing this,” he said while drilling a wooden panel to his window.
“I’m a person who was born into an upper-middle-class white family with a degree of white privilege that’s high. It’s easy for people like me to take that for granted,” Prescott said.
To show his solidarity, he said he plans to host a pottery class once a week and donate the funds to one of the causes to bring positive change—despite being the only employee and working 80-hour weeks.
Sauli Danpour, an Iranian immigrant, who has been in the United States for 45 years, started a business 37 years ago with $4,000 and now owns two Downtown properties. The building he owns at 700 Wilshire was significantly damaged by looters. Someone attempted to start a fire, triggering the sprinklers and flooding the garage.
He said he didn’t realize the extent of the city’s damage until he came Downtown to see for himself, saying, “Wow, we’re in the middle of a war here.”
After he saw his building’s damage, he filed insurance claims and called in his crew and paid them to help board up the building, dry up the garage and clean up any remaining glass, absorbing extra costs out of pocket. He said a fence was put around the building to serve as an extra buffer.
“They do have a right to protest, but just destroying property, you’re basically destroying other people’s livelihoods,” he said, mentioning how many of the businesses that were looted were minority owned.
Danpour said he saw the viral video of Floyd’s death and that it was extremely disturbing, saying, “There’s no question that all of us should be outraged at what’s going on.”
He said he hopes these riots serve as a wake-up call for politicians, and he hopes they will address the underlying issues of how we got to this point. “I think it’s time for the politicians to really do something about race relations,” he said.
“And frankly, I don’t think it’s just race divisions; it’s socioeconomic divisions. There’s a lot of poor people that are feeling left behind, just like African Americans and Hispanics and other groups that are not benefiting from the American way of life.”