The design firm Rottet Studio, with founding principal, Richard Riveire as lead, created a master plan for Mitsui Fudosan America’s high-end 42-story development.
Positioned above a seven-level parking garage, the 438-unit building will include retail spaces totaling 7,500 square feet at street level.
Constructed at the intersection of Figueroa and Eighth streets in DTLA, the build is helmed by Johnson Fain Architects, with Rottet Studio creating the interiors of 80 studio, 264 one-bedroom and 94 two-bedroom units as well as all amenity spaces.
Luxury materials and quality finishes in neutral tones will be installed in all units, highlighting efficiency. Wood floors, quartz countertops, kitchen islands and porcelain tile are some of the design details.
“Condo level brought to luxury level” is what Riveire is aiming for with this design scheme.
Indoor and outdoor spaces will highlight verdant gardens connecting to a resort-style pool, private cabanas and a communal clubhouse. Additional features include an executive wellness center, lounge, private dining, as well as access to a roof lounge and multiple sky decks, all with great views.
The development is near the Museum of Contemporary Art, Walt Disney Concert Hall and The Broad. According to Riveire, the building will also feature an art program that will incorporate local talent to help activate public spaces.
Construction is expected to be completed in 2023.