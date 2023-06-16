Jinya Ramen Bar is introducing new seasonal specials that run through August.
Among the offerings are karaage chicken ramen with chicken broth base and thin noodles, green onion, spinach, seasoned egg, nori (dried seaweed) and topped with crispy chicken dressed with chili sauce; and garlic shrimp spring rolls tucked in a spring roll wrapper.
In addition to these offers, Jinya is bringing back summer drinks like the cucumber chiller and watermelon delight.
As for entrées, the summer marks the return of Hiyashi cold ramen, signature thick noodles served chilled with pork chasu, seasoned egg, bean sprouts, cucumber, kikurage and red ginger. It is topped with a guest’s choice of sweet soy sauce or sesame sauce.
“We’re always looking for ways to enhance the guest experience and offer innovative and delicious new dishes,” said Tomo Takahashi, Jinya founder and chief executive officer.
“These summer specials are a celebration of the season and showcase the diverse flavors that our guests have come to expect from us. Whether you’re in the mood for something hot and hearty or light and refreshing, we’ve got you covered.”
Takahashi founded Jinya in 2010; 12 years later he was named one of the most influential restaurant CEOs in the country by Nation’s Restaurant News.
Jinya Ramen Bar has nearly 50 restaurants with multiple new locations in the pipeline.
Jinya Ramen Bar
700 Wilshire Boulevard, Suite B, Los Angeles