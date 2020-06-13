COVID-19 might have shut down the theaters, but Second City is continuing to teach comedy in all forms.
The 60-year-old Chicago-based sketch and improv comedy center had a leg up on the competition because it has taught online classes for some time.
Dan Telfer is a longtime Second City instructor in Los Angeles. Among his students was Andrew Thorp, who created the online program for the renowned school.Telfer admitted he was reluctant to convert to the new model because he thought standup should be taught in front of a live audience.
“It’s been an interesting to say, ‘Well, I know you can’t hit an open mic, but nobody can,’which levels the playing field,” Telfer said. For the streaming classes, the students practice their jokes on Google Hangouts.
Instructor Leslie Seiler teaches improv and sketch writing classes. Her specialty, however, is conservatory, which shows adults how to write a complete Second City performance over a year.
“(Teaching the conservatory shows) is just one of the most rewarding and awesome experiences because you really bond with the group and you help them create something out of nothing, which can be really magical, for lack of a better word,” Seiler says.
Seiler was skeptical about first going online but has since come to realize that it works. “I think the highlight for me was literally the moment when I realized this is working,” Seiler said. “I could see people’s skills growing, changing and becoming better improvisers through Zoom, and I realized that the exercises that we had adjusted were truly paying off.”
Her colleague, Paul “PK” Kingston, leads youth and teen camps as well as adult sketch writing. The youth and teen camps range from ages 4 to 17. Kingston is also directing the Second City Hollywood teen troop, which is the company’s highest level of teen programming.
“Each week they do a long-form improv show for about a half an hour, and the three hours leading up to that are our class in training boot camp skills,” Kingston said. “I basically teach everything to everyone.”
Kingston gets a kick out of the students’ “a-ha” moments, especially those who are nervous or reclusive. “There is commonly, in our entry-level classes, a lot of apprehension and a lot of hesitation,”
Kingston said. “But to be there for the moments—whether it’s kids, adults or teens—when they have that moment of ‘Oh my God, I did it,’ it’s really, really nice and heartwarming to be there.” Kingston said the students have adapted well to the change to online courses. “I had two kids in a team together and they were performing back and forth and back and forth, and it basically got to the point where they were starting to predict one another’s (moves),” Kingston said. “Basically, at the end of it, I just sat there and thought about this amazing scene, because what really blew my mind was that one was in Vancouver and the other one is in Orlando. You have just connected diagonally internationally across North America.”
All of the instructors are happy they are still able to teach and “hold the torch and keep it burning,” as Telfer said.
Each instructor gave advice to someone starting out in comedy.
“Just take the risks,” Telfer said. “I think the thing that people are most worried about is how to write the perfect joke or, like, am I being authentic to myself. You just have to really, really push yourself to say the thing that’s on your mind.”
Seiler continued, “I think the best advice is to just try it, to jump in and allow yourself to have fun. I think we put a lot of pressure on ourselves in life in general and certainly when we take an improv class.
“I think we can all really use some brain breaks right now. So, to do something where you don’t need to really think too hard is great.” Kingston added, “It’s all about trust. Trust yourself, trust your instincts, trust your heart, trust your scene partner. But most importantly, do not rely on your brain. Comedy is all about the experience and having an audience relate to that moment. When you are thinking about it too much, it takes away that relatable aspect that makes it a transparent performance, so just let it be.”
Getting their start
All three instructors took classes at Second City before going in their separate directions.
Telfer continued to do sketch and improv and mostly standup shows around Chicago before he met with comedy instructor Anne Libera, who offered him a teaching position in 2009. “I started in Chicago, and I built a curriculum out,” Telfer says. “There are people still teaching my curriculum in Chicago and in Los Angeles. We’ve moved to this new online model, but it’s kind of funny how much is still vestiges of what I came up with in 2009.”
Seiler went from taking classes on improv and sketch to performing with the touring company and being a part of the main stage performances.
“It’s was sort of just a natural progression that after you’re done with the main stage—where you write your own content for improv—you kind of become a specialist in it really,” Seiler says.
“The training center asked me, ‘Will you like to teach?’ and so I just started teaching there.”
Kingston progressed from taking classes in Toronto to teaching the summer camps for the youth.
“Through the summer camps, I basically started one year as a camp assistant and then the very next year I was asked if I wanted to start teaching youth and teen classes,” Kingston said. “Over the ensuing years before we moved out here to LA, I started teaching our adult improv and sketch classes all while still teaching youth and teen programs. The next thing I knew I was directing my first writing graduation show.”
Info: secondcity.com