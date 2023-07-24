Dunkin’ will give customers a way to “shine gold” with the option of a $2 donation for area children’s hospitals, including Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. Through Aug. 5, customers will receive a limited Gold Joy Donut in return for their donation.
The focus of Dunkin’s Shine Gold initiative is to encourage customers to donate to the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation.
Grants from the initiative will be given away to programming in childrens’ hospitals with a focus on childhood illness and oncology, bringing smiles through art, music and integrated therapy; they will also be used to fund adaptive equipment for children with mobility issues.
“Dunkin’ is proud to shine gold to support children battling illness right here in our communities,” said Jamie Struwe, Dunkin’ field marketing manager. “Cancer has touched many of our lives, and it’s an ordeal no child or parent should face. Together with the community, we look forward to helping bring joy to kids fighting cancer.”
The Gold Joy Donut is decorated with a ring of gold icing and yellow sprinkles, topped with a glazed donut hole. The design pays homage to the ribbon representing childhood cancer awareness.
According to the American Cancer Society, approximately 10,000 children under 15 were diagnosed with cancer in the United States throughout 2023. Since the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation was started in 2006, it has raised more than $45 million for national and local nonprofits. According to the company, the foundation awarded 650 grants totaling more than $9.5 million.
All the proceeds raised from the Shine Gold initiative will be given to area children’s hospitals through the foundation. There are two Dunkin’ locations in Downtown Los Angeles, one at 754 S. Olive Street and another at 410 E. Washington Boulevard.