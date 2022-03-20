Matt Showalter and his wife, Harlee, dreamed of opening their own salon. After moving to DTLA, the couple found the perfect building but struggled with a name.
“When we signed the lease, we went back and forth on what we should name it,” Matt said. “We had all these names, so many names, most of which had ‘beauty’ attached to it.
“Our building is behind Verve (Coffee Roasters). I didn’t know where it was at all.”
The couple set up a tour and noticed it was “really hidden,” he said. “We had to go through two glass doors. The foyer of the building was bleak and dated a little bit. Then you go to our door and open it up and, I thought, ‘Oh wow. How is this hidden behind there?’
“I wouldn’t have guessed that the space existed back there. The ceilings 16 feet high with old cement columns. That was the ‘wow’ that Harlee and I had the first day that we looked at it.”
So, the Highland Park couple came up with an appropriate moniker — No Name Salon. Matt said it reflects the building’s history. In the early 1920s, it operated as a speakeasy and was raided by the DEA for servicing alcohol during prohibition.
“I was talking to Harlee and I said, ‘Well, how about No Name’ and it vibed with the whole thing. You don’t see it and you don’t know what’s going on. You go through the doors and it’s beautiful. That’s what we ran with.”
No Name Salon signed the lease during the height of the pandemic, July 24, 2020, when commercial leasing rates were decreasing. The Showalters opened their salon in October 2020. The salon had a rocky beginning, as it was forced to close due a pandemic mandate.
Now open and thriving, No Name Salon is a sustainable Green Circle Salon, a program that empowers salons to offset their emissions and recover up to 95% of their beauty waste.
That includes previously unrecoverable materials and hard-to-recycle items like hair clippings, foils, excess hair color, aerosol cans and color tubes.
No Name Salon staff uses Davines as its main product line. Founded in Parma, Italy, in 1983 by the Bollati Family, Davines group started as a research laboratory, producing high-end hair care products for renowned cosmetic companies worldwide.
To offset the environmental impact, Davines has been using renewable electric energy from natural sources — such as sun, wind, water and soil — to supply its plants and offices since 2006.
By adhering to lifegate’s zero impact project, the carbon dioxide emissions generated by the production of the packaging are offset by the purchasing of carbon credits generated by operations of forests’ creation and protection in Italy, Costa Rica and Madagascar.
Their packaging choices are based on three fundamental points: the use of as little raw materials as possible, the use of recyclable materials and the optimization of logistics processes to avoid waste. The research charter favors ingredients of natural origin, organic or eco-certified and made from renewable sources. Also, all Davines products are never tested on animals.
“The packaging is very, very nice,” she said. “The oils they use are all grown in Italy on their farm. They use certain fruits and oils to get the product that they distribute. We like them. We like the company just based on that.”
The Showalters hail from Vernal, Utah — which has a population of about 11,000 — and opened their first salon in the state in 2016. They decided to further their dreams in DTLA in the summer of 2019. Harlee was immediately hired by a salon in the heart of DTLA.
“We took a leap of faith and moved to LA, of all places,” he said.
“We had a lot of trial and error in finding our way, but to be where we’re at today, we’re super grateful to have built a clientele, for one. Our employees are amazing. We love all of them. They’ve been great to jump on board for us and establish ourselves in such a competitive area.”
The couple’s goal for No Name Salon is to hire additional stylists and host seminars for the staff.
“We’ll either have our stylists offer education or have stylists from elsewhere come in and teach classes,” she said.
Opening No Name Salon in DTLA was an easy choice, as it boasts a community of professionals, creatives, business owners and 85,000 residents, Matt said.
DTLA has one of the highest concentrations of hair salons in the country, according to Matt.
“I love this community. I love the different walks of life we get to serve and feel like we’re giving back to the community by boosting the confidence in our clients,” Matt said.
“We’re right across the street from California Market Center. Apple is very close to us. It has a sense of community, which we value. I really do like the area and the people who live Downtown — especially when I get to see them on a biweekly or monthly basis. I have built a rapport or friendships with clients who come in.”
No Name Salon
833 S. Spring Street, Suite 101, Los Angeles
323-302-7701 or nonamesalon.la