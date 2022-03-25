Silverstein Properties revealed two new lease signings at the U.S. Bank Tower in DTLA.
Skiermont Derby LLP, a boutique patent and civil litigation firm, has signed a seven-year lease for 4,500 square feet and is slated to occupy a portion of the 58th floor when it relocates from 800 Wilshire in the summer.
Dechert LLP, a global law firm founded in the United States, has expanded its existing lease to include an additional 5,900 square feet on the 49th floor of the tower. The firm currently occupies 9,700 square feet within the U.S. Bank Suite, also on the 49th floor, and is slated to take over the new space in September.
“We’re delighted to see two top law firms grow their Los Angeles presence at the U.S. Bank Tower,” said Jeremy Moss of Silverstein Properties.
“Downtown Los Angeles is one of the most active real estate markets in California and continues to attract residents and businesses from across the country. We are spending the year upgrading the building’s lobby, amenity spaces and outdoor space, and look forward to evolving the look, feel and culture of the building.”
With offices in LA and Dallas, Skiermont Derby LLP offers 15 experienced trial lawyers who understand high-stakes commercial litigation for fees significantly lower than those of traditional large and midsize law firms.
The firm represents multinational corporations, family companies and individuals in disputes involving technology, pharmaceutical, entertainment, telecommunications, manufacturing, hospitality, aerospace, energy, software, real estate, media and securities industries.
“We could not be happier about the move to U.S. Bank Tower. I have worked Downtown for most of my career, and U.S. Bank Tower has always been a gorgeous building and the focal point of the Downtown skyline,” said Paul Derby, Skiermont Derby’s managing partner.
With approximately 1,000 employees across 22 offices worldwide, Dechert LLP is frequently retained to work on some of the world’s most challenging transactions and disputes. Clients include corporations, financial institutions, sovereign states, quasi-sovereign entities, and private and high-net-worth individuals around the globe. The firm also has a long-standing tradition of providing pro bono services to individuals and organizations who cannot otherwise afford legal counsel.
The U.S. Bank Tower was designed by Pei Cobb Freed & Partners and built in 1989 by Maguire Properties. Located near the Pershing Square Metro station, it is the second tallest tower in Los Angeles, at 1,018 feet, and one of the most prominent buildings on the city skyline. U.S. Bank Tower is LEED Gold certified, and existing tenants include U.S. Bank, Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP, Thomson Reuters and Marsh USA.
Silverstein Properties acquired the U.S. Bank Tower in September 2020 and announced a $60 million capital improvement program in May 2021. Upgrades across 35,000 square feet of common spaces include redesigning the building’s main entrance and lobby.
New amenities will include a day-to-night juice and cocktail bar, a grab-and-go market, seating, collaboration areas and more. The Vista will provide a new amenity destination for building tenants on the 54th floor, featuring panoramic views of Los Angeles. The elevator system will also be fully modernized. Building upgrades are set to be completed by the end of this year.
Across Silverstein Properties’ portfolio, tenants now have access to a new hospitality program, INSPIRE Your Day, that offers hotel-quality amenities and access to neighborhood perks, daily fitness classes and monthly social events through an on-site concierge. These services are all accessible to tenants via a dedicated app.
JLL led negotiations for the landlord in both deals. Skiermont Derby LLP was represented by Savills, and Dechert LLP was represented by Cushman & Wakefield.