The story of the word “homebody” has certainly developed during the pandemic.
For almost everyone, the hours of the day spent working, studying, relaxing and socializing suddenly collapsed into one place—often for Downtowners into just the few small rooms of an apartment. The days of spontaneous exploration and stumbling upon new places have been put on hold. Staying in became a virtue, not a vice.
But while many resent this necessary domesticity, Rose Apodaca, a founder of the LA design store A+R, continues to make it her life’s work. Since starting A+R with her now-husband Andy Griffith, the pair dedicated themselves to finding cutting-edge pieces of modern design from around the world.
“We opened A+R in December 2005 in a small shop in a 250-square-foot store in Silverlake,” Apodaca said. “For the first decade of our existence we were a store that carried smaller items. What happened was a lot of the design houses that were doing the smaller things expanded their range.”
Now, A+R is an internationally regarded hub for design culture. Under the guidance of Apodaca, Griffith and A+R’s lean team of design experts, A+R brings attention to up-and-coming independent brands.
“We have about 90 brands from around the world. There’s an emphasis on Scandinavian brands because of their history with modern design, but there’s a lot of good modern design brands from places like Tokyo, Los Angeles, Milan, Barcelona, Shanghai. Really, we try to emphasize brands that are not available here,” said Apodaca on A+R’s international focus.
With A+R’s prominence—highlighted by its recent move to its current showroom at ROW DTLA—sifting through the daily email pitches from design studios becomes a difficult curatorial task. So, Apodaca and Griffith, previously full-time journalists and documentary filmmakers, respectively, rely on their intuitive sense for a good story.
When design is reduced to pure function, people often lose sight of its powerful expression of culture, heritage and artistic narrative. For Apodaca, her efforts as a writer, as both a journalist and a published author, trained her to recognize pieces’ and brands’ storytelling abilities.
“I’m always interested in the narrative,” Apodaca explained. “When we decided to go into design, it was really about the stories behind the products and behind the designers. That’s what keeps our interest the most about what we’re doing.”
That storytelling focus also guided the A+R team through their important business decisions. From their moves to Abbot Kinney (as part of the wave that revitalized the Venice street) to the design stretch on La Brea (now also a hub for men’s fashion in Los Angeles) and to their current space in Downtown, they work with a firm understanding of their own narrative.
“My heart goes out when any store closes or restaurant closes. But those who so often succeed are those that rework the stories they’re presenting,” Apodaca said.
“You can’t just put your sign up and open the door and expect things to work. Retail is a craft like writing is a craft. You have to constantly improve it and make it more interesting. It’s never the end. It’s about research, about creative directing. Merchandising the space or hosting parties, those are all creative directing scenes. Being a writer is a 24/7 vocation and being a retailer is a 24/7 vocation.”
The mindset of a creative director helped A+R through these turbulent pandemic months, though COVID-19’s homebody push kept the demand for design as high as ever. As A+R continues to contract with companies to design modern spaces around North America, from Mexico to New York, its online presence allows it to spotlight brands and pieces like it normally would in its showroom. Its website was actually an early staple of A+R’s business strategy and one of the many reasons for its international success. So, when the pandemic forced everyone else away from brick-and-mortar commerce, A+R was ahead of the curve.
“Creativity tends to flourish when there are a lot of limitations put upon us. We’ve seen this throughout history in terms of art movements. I’m seeing that with my friends who are artists and designers,” said Apodaca of the hurdles associated with COVID-19. “Challenging as the pandemic is in so many ways, it has also provided an opportunity for those who are creative to find solutions. The way you find solutions is by first finding a problem.”
Talking with the architects and designers looking to find such solutions for a post-pandemic world, Apodaca realized that creativity and a fluent understanding of narrative guides forward-thinkers. As they find the necessary changes for office, retail and home spaces in the years to come, Apodaca and the A+R team hope to provide the best modern furniture and design elements that will fit this new world. Looking forward, Apodaca offered optimism and pride in the Los Angeles spirit to forge ahead into the uncertainty.
“Maybe it’s this country’s optimism, but there are still businesses underway with plans of opening. That’s promising for us as an independent business and our economy nationwide,” she stressed. “(And) I love the history of California. I love how that history informs a very DIY spirit. You grew up here just assuming, ‘I want to do this. I’m going to do it.’