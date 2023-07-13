University of California, Los Angeles continues to expand its Downtown presence with the recent acquisition of the Trust Building, a historic landmark built in 1928.
It boosts access to UCLA education and furthering the university’s impact on the region. The recently renovated location will be known as UCLA Downtown.
The move is an “investment in Downtown,” said Eddie North-Hager, director of media relations at UCLA. “(The acquisition) speaks to the draw that downtown Los Angeles has become. Acquiring a location like this has been in the works for about a decade.”
The 11-story, 334,00-square-foot high-rise near Pershing Square will house the administration offices of UCLA Extension — a continuing and professional education institution serving thousands of students each year — and reflects UCLA’s 2030 systemwide goals to strengthen engagement with Los Angeles and increase student access as the most applied to university in the nation. The building’s occupants will also include the UCLA real estate department and current tenants Rising Realty, KTGY Architecture + Planning and restaurant group José Andrés’ corporate offices.
“Los Angeles is one of the world’s greatest cities, and our university’s location within it both enriches the UCLA experience and provides us innumerable opportunities to serve our local communities,” said Chancellor Gene Block and executive vice chancellor and Provost Darnell Hunt in a message to the campus.
“We are thrilled about the possibilities this new space offers and confident that it will further intertwine UCLA and LA, helping us to deepen the impact of our teaching, research and public service mission.”
As the fourth-largest employer in LA County, UCLA has been present in the Downtown community for over a century. Seventh Street is home to UCLA Health’s primary, specialty and cancer care clinics. Nearby, in MacArthur Park, the UCLA James Lawson Jr. Worker Justice Center has managed programs providing aid to lower-income and immigrant workers for over two decades.
“Downtown is at the center of so much of what makes Los Angeles great, like our growing public transportation system, job opportunities, and arts and cultural institutions,” Mayor Karen Bass said. “It’s exciting to see institutions like UCLA expanding their presence in downtown Los Angeles and committing to its future as a vibrant urban hub that draws people from all over our city and around the world.”
The Art Deco-style property on Spring Street, in line with the university’s dedication to sustainability, is LEED gold-certified and mere blocks from Metro’s Purple Line, which will connect to UCLA’s Westwood neighborhood in 2027.
“By growing its footprint in Downtown Los Angeles, UCLA is demonstrating its commitment to our city center as a hub of employment, education and entertainment opportunities, as well as a massive driver of economic impacts throughout the region,” said Nella McOsker, CEO of Central City Association. “We are thrilled to have UCLA continue to expand the university’s Downtown presence and look forward to partnering to expand access to high-quality education and career pathways for Angelenos.”
The recent acquisition comes on the heels of UCLA’s purchase of Marymount California University, a 35.5-acre campus in Rancho Palos Verdes and San Pedro, which will become UCLA South Bay. The new campus — 30 miles south of UCLA’s Westwood campus — was the largest land acquisition in UCLA history and will allow the instruction of nearly 1,000 students.