The Italian American Museum of Los Angeles is bringing upscale Italian food and wine tasting to Pico House in DTLA on Saturday, Sept. 23.
The event benefits the museum’s free educational programming that the museum provides to tens of thousands of youth and families each year.
“It features fine Italian restaurants, world-class Italian wines and live entertainment set against a spectacular historic setting,” said Marianna Gatto, the museum’s executive director/cofounder.
Gatto said guests can expect food from award-winning chefs such as Valentina Bianco of La Puglia in Santa Monica, who won the Gambero Rosso Restaurant of the Year.
Products include Salumificio S. Michele, sweet and fragrant DOP prosciutto,
artisanal charcuterie from Monti Verdi Salumi, various styles of pizza from famed pizzaiolo Vito Iacopelli and from Antica Pizzeria Da Michele (featured in “Eat, Pray, Love”).
Sip dozens of wines from all over the Italian peninsula and from California wineries as well: St. Michael Eppan, Masterberardino, Planeta, San Antonio Winery, Ferrari Trento, Le Vigne, J. Lohr, plus a craft cocktail experience with Campari.
“Many of our participants have been with us since the early days of the event while others are newcomers,” Gatto said.
“We like to showcase establishments that represent the diversity of what is referred to collectively as ‘Italian food,’ whether it’s alto palato, Italian American or cucina nuova.
“Whatever the style, the only requirement is for the establishment to do it well. We are excited that three of the Drago brothers are joining us this year — Celestino, Tanino and Giacomino — that we also have newcomers such as Carasau, a fantastic Sardinian restaurant and Ceci’s Gastronomia; and there are also historic eateries, such as Colombo’s Italian Steakhouse, which is celebrating 70 years in operation. We are also excited that Puglia Restaurant, with locations in the desert and in Blue Jay, California, will be joining us again. Puglia set the Taste of Italy record for the amount of pasta served; people simply cannot get enough of their Carbonara with Pecorino and truffles, which they prepare in a wheel of Pecorino. It’s to die for.”
Those with a sweet tooth can indulge in gelato, cannoli and freshly made Zeppoli.
The Italian American Museum of Los Angeles is considered “one of the nation’s premier Italian American museums,” Gatto said.
“We prove unique in a number of regards,” she added.
“First, less than 15% of our visitors are of Italian extraction, so our charge is to make the museum relevant and engaging among diverse audiences. The IAMLA features an award-winning permanent exhibition that is accessible both at our brick-and-mortar location and online. The IAMLA is located in the historic Italian Hall, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is one of the oldest remaining buildings from the city’s historic Italian enclave.”
Museum admission and its public programs are free.
“We take great pride in serving as an educational resource and eliminating barriers to accessing arts, culture and experiential learning opportunities,” she added.
“Most of the students who visit the museum attend Title 1 schools. The IAMLA presents two original temporary exhibitions each year. The current exhibition, ‘A Real Boy: The Many Lives of Pinocchio,’ has drawn record crowds and examines the origins and enduring appeal of one of literature’s most famous characters, which was created in 1883 by Italian writer Carlo Collodi and has since been translated into more languages than any other book besides the Bible.”
The facility’s upcoming exhibition, “Louis Prima: Rediscovering a Musical Icon,” will be presented in collaboration with the Gia Maione Prima Foundation. It explores the life and legacy of Prima (1910 to 1978), who was a skilled jazzman, a songwriter and performer.
Prima’s music is still found in film and television, TikTok videos, Disney tunes, and hit covers by contemporary artists.
“The IAMLA also publishes free curricula for educators, we have an extensive collection, and our work is increasingly being recognized on a national level; we recently won the award of excellence from the American Association for State and Local History for our previous exhibition, ‘Woven Lives,’ which examined the experiences of women using needlework as a vehicle,” she said.