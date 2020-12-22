Anyone who is familiar with The Berrics knows that it’s not uncommon for the legendary skatepark, lifestyle brand and media company to partner with others to generate hype within the skateboarding world.
But when Steve Berra, professional skateboarder and co-founder of DTLA’s The Berrics, received two cases of Clean Cause’s sparkling yerba mate and learned about its mission, he knew teaming with this brand could potentially make a huge difference in the skate scene and beyond.
Austin-based Clean Cause sparkling yerba mate was founded in 2015 by entrepreneur and recovering addict Wes Hurt with a mission of supporting individuals recovering from drug and alcohol addiction.
Clean Cause directs 50% of its profits to fund scholarship initiatives for recovering addicts, affording them the opportunity to focus on seeking employment and establishing a long-term road to recovery.
When Hurt flew out to LA and met Berra and the team, Hurt said he realized, “Our hearts are aligned from a mission standpoint.”
On December 2, the two brands announced that they’ve officially joined forces to promote the Clean Cause message of supporting individuals in recovery.
“We’re just in awe and very grateful because it’s not something that you would expect to be able to partner with at this stage in our infancy,” Hurt said.
Since its inception, The Berrics, also co-founded by professional skateboarder Eric Koston, has always been about the community, Berra said.
Over the years, The Berrics has teamed with a number of different brands. However, considering where the world is at right now and how things are changing with a new generation of skateboarders entering the scene, “I thought this was the best opportunity to introduce a product and a brand that we work with that actually really cares about people’s well-being,” Berra said.
This is important to Berra because “part of the reason I still do The Berrics is because I just care so much about the skaters out there.”
“I’ve never done drugs,” Berra said. “I don’t drink. I’ve been a pretty straight arrow my whole life. When I saw what (Clean Cause) was doing, I just thought it was just so important, something that we could get behind a million percent.”
Having grown up in a poor family in the Midwest, Berra said he was well acquainted with the influences of drugs and alcohol and did everything in his power to avoid falling into the trap.
Berra moved to Los Angeles at the age of 16, where he landed his first sponsorship with a skateboarding shop called Blockhead. Two years later he became a professional skateboarder, establishing himself as one of the original team members of Tony Hawk’s Birdhouse Skateboards at the age of 18.
In skateboarding, there has always been the element of the “party animal” lifestyle, Berra said. Peer pressure with drugs and alcohol within the skateboarding scene is a problem he has always been aware of, he added.
“This is something that I’ve been vocal about my entire career, because I’ve seen so many guys that were much better at skating than me fall by the wayside from drugs and alcohol,” he said. “They become less interested in it.”
Berra had enough foresight when he was young to say to himself, “I’m not going to let my life be ruined by drugs and alcohol.”
Hurt is not a skateboarder, but Donovan Dresti, western vice president of marketing with Clean Cause, was formerly a professional skateboarder. He said he has also seen skateboarders get taken by the grips of drugs and alcohol and believes there is a much-needed change in the skate scene.
“Skateboarding alone, it’s plagued by drugs and alcohol,” Dresti said. “I’ve seen it my entire career. I’ve lost friends. I’ve seen careers just completely fall off the radar. It’s been tough to watch.”
“The lifestyle of skateboarding—it can really get you,” Dresti said. “It got me for a few years. I just got caught up in it.”
Enjoying a casual beer is fine, but when you go too far left, that’s when you need a lot of support, he said.
“I think this partnership will really make people think about their future and how easily affected they can be without them even knowing it,” Dresti said.
It’s “amazing” to have people like Berra, Koston and Hurt come together to “amplify the cause” within skateboarding, he added.
Clean Cause directs 50% of its profits into addiction recovery efforts and by doing so has created a sustainable source of funding, Hurt said.
The brand created “Clean Kickstarts,” a sober living scholarship initiative program that helps individuals coming out of homelessness, rehab or incarceration secure employment and establish and maintain a recovery routine.
Hurt explained his journey to recovery, living through a brief phase of homelessness and going to rehabs, and how he became inspired to use his gifts and skills to support others by creating Clean Cause.
“A lot of us go to rehab or even jail or wherever it is, and we get a fresh renewal and zest for life and want to rock ‘n’ roll,” he said. “We see a light at the end of the tunnel.”
However, if people go right back into the environments they came from, seeing the same people, places and things, it’s likely that they’ll fall back into their old habits, he said, adding, “It’s just natural environmental pressures.”
This is the major issue the Clean Cause scholarship program seeks to address, he explained.
“Addiction is a big, big problem and it requires a big, big solution,” he said. “We are not the solution, but we are going to be a part of it,” he said.
So far, Clean Cause has granted over 1,700 scholarships to people in the recovery process by directing funds of more than $850,000, according to information from Clean Cause.
“The way I look at those scholarships, it’s not 1,700 people we’ve given anything to—it’s 1,700 people that all of us invested in,” Hurt said.
The business model creates a “virtuous cycle” that “manifests that whole picture” of recovery, Hurt said.
When someone takes an action as simple as buying a can of Clean Cause, not only are they purchasing a pick-me-up for themselves, “You’re investing in these people to go and increase their chances of staying sober,” he said. “You’ve energized recovery and it’s in a real way.”
Drug and alcohol addiction is “the billion-pound elephant in the room,” Hurt said. Our current culture doesn’t discuss it or take enough action to combat the problem, he added.
“We all know addiction is happening,” Hurt said. “We all know people struggle. We all know all of us go through certain extended pain varying levels, depending on how directly it impacts you.”
Simply talking about addiction issues can help to reduce the stigma and encourage people to get the help and support they need, Hurt said.
“People want to hear this message and I think people are yearning for it,” Berra said.
As a leader of the “Mecca of skateboarding,” Berra said he understands the impact of teaming up with certain brands. Many consumers of The Berrics’ media are youths, which makes it that much more important to raise awareness and create content centered around important causes like these.
It’s important for people to know that they’re not wrong for having addiction issues and that there is support out there, Berra said.
“There’s been so much pain and challenges in 2020, the only way is up,” Hurt said. “We are all in. We’ve got something we’re fighting for. We’ve got something worth uniting for.”