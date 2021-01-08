Today, The Kollection is an LA lifestyle brand led by five partners who bring varying perspectives from other jobs both inside and outside the music industry.
From music discovery and playlist curation to editorial content, film photography, merchandising and events, The Kollection—now Kian McHugh, Bryce Sexton, Kenzie Jones, Drake Allen and Mitch Meleski—has had its fingers in many pots over the last decade.
That most recently includes “Dear Los Angeles,” a short film the brand shared to YouTube in December as a tribute to LA in the face of all that happened in 2020—capturing the city from the COVID-19 pandemic to the Black Lives Matter protests.
But when The Kollection was launched in 2010, it had a different angle—and was a much humbler operation.
“Circa 2010, the music industry was really defined by the blog era,” McHugh said. “They were the tastemakers that set what was cool.”
Founded by Brian Lovin out of the Bay Area, according to McHugh, The Kollection’s original bent was music discovery. McHugh started contributing to the growing blog when he was just a high school sophomore, quickly taking to music journalism and working his way up the ladder until he was co-running the site with two other people by the time he graduated.
The Kollection found a new home in Isla Vista in 2014—and its output turned toward events, playlist curation and film photography.
“We started throwing live events, getting into merchandise and then put a pretty clear focus on refining what the future of The Kollection would be, as the blog era had pretty much come to a halt and things were shifting toward SoundCloud and then eventually the streaming era,” McHugh explained.
The “rebrand and restructure” that he said began around the middle of the decade includes his acquisition of The Kollection after the eventual departure of Lovin, as well as the additions of Jones and Sexton.
“By the time we were graduating (UC Santa Barbara), there was a big buzz around The Kollection in Santa Barbara and Isla Vista, we were doing takeovers of all the local nightclubs and venues, doing events with the likes of Chris Lake, and it was pretty spectacular for a crossover college experience—getting a good education while starting the foundation of what the lifestyle brand is now,” McHugh said, describing the area as a unique, beach-like community with a college party feel and “incredible music scene.”
In 2018, the three brought The Kollection to LA, adding Allen and Meleski to the mix and launching a new website—and the lifestyle brand was born. An additional 20 or so contributors, ranging from graphic design to editorial, now round out The Kollection.
“The music industry and entertainment in general is a very interesting place to work. Things are always shifting, trends are shifting, and overnight you can go from SoundCloud being a platform where you can release music independently and blow up overnight to SoundCloud being relatively irrelevant,” McHugh said. “In the same sense, we’re seeing it right now with the shift from this classic Spotify/Apple Music streaming to these TikTok stars who are blowing up overnight. ...
“We (partners) all bring our unique perspective/obsession with music to stay on top of the trends and recognize that if you’re going to be successful in this industry, it’s not necessarily a means of just gunning and doing exactly what you want to do—it’s more so meeting the needs of the community and working within the confines of what’s working in music at the time,” he added of The Kollection’s evolution.
Pushing the limits
Part of The Kollection’s growth has come down to the event portion of its model.
“We really like trying to drive immersive experiences,” McHugh said, describing events with 80-foot projections and lighting, music from the likes of Flight Facilities, and more elaborate features. He likens it to a boundary-pushing combination of “amusement park holiday experiences” with a “one-day festival”—and more focus on being memorable and disruptive of the norm than profit margins.
“You could call it a concert, you could call it an event, but I really strive when we are coming up with these things to work with the team to create an experience in which you feel like you’re there, you’re stuck there, everywhere you look there’s something that has been strategically or meticulously crafted to draw your attention to that space.”
Such “immersive experiences” were slated to become especially important in 2020—the keyword being “were.”
“The big shift in what The Kollection represented and what we’re doing did come down to COVID,” McHugh said, describing a successful 2019 series of five events with “secret” lineups and venues—meaning they weren’t revealed until the day of.
“By the fifth one we were throwing November (2019), we were doing 1,000 people—that was at Lot 613—and all five of the events were sold out, so we had a pretty strong buzz going into 2020.”
Of course, however, then came the pandemic, and along with it the stay-at-home order. The Kollection had a deal planned with a ticketing company but McHugh said those plans went south two days before the first of 10 events, which would have mixed features like food vendors, a 10-foot elephant statue and a dozen artists painting live on-site.
So, The Kollection had to reassess things, McHugh said. That includes redirecting the focus to playlisting and editorial content, the latter of which is now grouped and pushed in a “cohesive” format.
A “youth-run platform” with most of its membership under 25, McHugh said The Kollection built itself upon helping aspiring writers contribute to culture, music and entertainment.
“We have somewhat of a DIY but inherently genuine structure to our content when it comes from editorial, but we really wanted to figure out a way that we could package it together and make sure that while we were doing these unique pieces, we could bind them into a uniform structure,” McHugh said. “So, we started this new structure where we were actually doing the equivalent of a magazine drop, but it was all digital.”
He said the most recent one, in November, was a sort of ode to Los Angeles in the spirit of the then-unreleased short film “Dear Los Angeles”—and others before that have focused on themes like “uplifting Black voices.”
“It really is just us working as a team and reaching out to our community to understand what they’re looking for and what they’re interested in reading and then putting that together in a format that is packaged together and you can either read it all in one sitting or you can come back to it throughout the month,” McHugh said, adding that the first editorial drop of 2021 will be in February. The goal, he said, while it may not occur right away, is to get things in print.
“By the end of 2021, we will be getting some print editorial going and just continuing to refine and establish ourselves as a voice that can speak to music and speak to Los Angeles and really just speak to the experience of a 20-something creative.”
‘Dear Los Angeles’
Considering The Kollection to be a “community-facing platform” that speaks to and for its community, McHugh said he and the others were looking to give back as the pandemic was setting in. A difficult process to adapt, he said it started with things like contests—arts and crafts, dancing, “the whole nine.” But that wasn’t enough.
“Ultimately, none of it felt that it was hitting the same caliber that our events were hitting, so we started getting to the drawing board,” McHugh said.
The idea to do a short film with projection mapping came about in April, as LA life had essentially halted. It turned into a long process, with McHugh describing it as “eight months of collaboration, finding the time to make it happen, finding ways to keep things safe given the circumstances, and just building out the projects.”
Directed by McHugh, “Dear Los Angeles” was produced by Emma Stehli and executive produced by Sexton. Brad Virshup served as director of photography, while Nate Mohler handled projection mapping and was the location specialist. Austin Brown of Hablot Brown composed the music. And to top it off, LA rapper Curtis “Spider Loc” Williams provided voiceover work that he co-wrote with McHugh. Lila B edited it all together.
McHugh estimates something like 50 hours were spent gathering footage for the short film, traveling to the “farthest corners of LA,” spending late nights out and meeting people along the way, like a dancer who appears in the short film. Plus, they took advantage of the shutdown by doing things like projecting onto The Wiltern with no interference.
“I’m quite sure we hit just about every one of the 88 boroughs at some point throughout the shooting process, but that was the goal,” McHugh said.
When the initial idea came about, though, McHugh said the summer’s BLM protests hadn’t even begun yet—so there was more meaning to inject into the project.
“We knew that there was going to be a whole other level of significance to the year that had to be touched on,” he said. “We really, really started our rebrand when that came about. We started to make sure that all of our playlists had equal representation while still focusing on quality music; we were making sure to work with local community members, reaching out to the likes of Inner-City Arts foundation—we did a collaboration with them.
“We were really just trying to figure out ways that we could position ourselves within the incredible movement that was happening in LA and the life that was brought back into LA, really trying to figure out what was the best and most tasteful way to do so.”
Footage captured at the protests appears in the short film.
“Being in those spaces and hearing people’s stories and listening to speeches on the street and then reading all sorts of journalism that was surrounding it, it was incredibly inspiring,” McHugh said. “And that was the moment that we knew that we had to dive deeper into the writing process.”
Williams’ involvement came about as a pitch from McHugh, who listened to the rapper while he was in high school. His voice, his flow, his cadence, his personal narrative, McHugh identified, “felt right, and it felt LA.”
And McHugh said it just so happened to be serendipitous, as he recalls Williams responding to a request with a “big yes” and revealing that he had wanted to do voiceover work. From there on, they worked remotely—trading ideas and recordings, piecing together what they felt “captured the spirit and energy” of 2020.
“It was a very free-flowing process, but he was spectacular and he came on, he did what he wanted to do, he leveled up to the project tenfold, and we’re just so, so thankful that he would even consider doing it with us,” McHugh said.
The short film’s creation wound up with the team under a tight deadline, tweaking the final product until the day of its release to ensure the best possible outcome.
“We really just felt that we owed it to ourselves and we owed it to the city to continue editing it until it was at a point that was just near perfect,” McHugh said.
Blank slate
Moving into 2021, McHugh said The Kollection has opened numerous doors to future opportunity.
“We’re kind of at this blank slate where there’s a lot of different directions we can go and … there’s a whole lot that we do,” McHugh said.
While events have fallen by the wayside as of late, other growth-oriented goals—like reaching 10,000 likes on Instagram, launching a YouTube channel, rebranding the website and launching an e-commerce platform—are working out. There will be an “exciting” merch drop/e-commerce launch in January, McHugh hinted.
“Going into 2021, the real ambitions come from, OK, how can we take this unique entity that we built and continue to nurture the community that we represent, all the young creatives that we represent, and ultimately start pushing it in a direction that has a sense of longevity?” McHugh said.
“And while never sacrificing creative control or never sacrificing the intention behind it, we do want to grow this into something that could be a viable lifestyle brand in the truest form, where we’re selling products that pertain to our community, we’re creating bigger-budget movies that pertain to our community—so really just taking all that we’ve done and scaling it up and refining it to a point that it feels professional and at the caliber that we’ve always wanted to hit things.
“I think ‘Dear Los Angeles’ really is the first tangible piece of media that I feel represents that. And I think that ultimately the goal in 2021 is to get that level of work and that level of acclaim across all channels, across everything we do, and just continue to grow and support those who have supported us.”