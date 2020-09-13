The Microsoft Theater in Downtown Los Angeles has reached the gold standard for prepared facilities.
On August 25, the theater received the Global Biorisk Advisory Council’s GBAC STAR Facility Accreditation. This makes the Microsoft Theater the first mid-sized theater in Southern California to receive this highest level of accreditation as determined under GBAC guidance.
“We know that when the time is right for our guests, athletes, artists and our team members to experience the incredible energy within our venues again that our GBAC STAR accreditation demonstrates that we are taking the proper precautions to protect everyone once it is safe to resume hosting events,” Microsoft Theater President Lee Zeidman said.
“We are honored to be one of the first GBAC STAR-accredited arenas and theaters of its size, leading the way in maintaining cleanliness and continuing to make the safety of everyone our No. 1 priority.”
The GBAC STAR Facility Accreditation ensures the public that the venues have implemented the most stringent protocols for cleaning, disinfection and infectious disease prevention.
To achieve GBAC STAR accreditation, Microsoft Theater was required to demonstrate compliance with the program’s 20 core elements, which include standard operating procedures, risk-assessment strategies, personal protective equipment, emergency preparedness and response measures.
As the cleaning industry’s only outbreak prevention, response and recovery accreditation, GBAC STAR helps organizations establish protocols and procedures, offers expert-led training and assesses a facility’s readiness for biorisk situations.
The international organization is comprised of leaders in the field of microbial-pathogenic threat analysis, mitigation, response and recovery.
It provides training, guidance, accreditation, certification, crisis management assistance and leadership to government, commercial and private entities looking to mitigate, quickly address and/or recover from biological threats and real-time crises. The organization’s services include biorisk management program assessment and training, forensic restoration response and remediation, the GBAC STAR facility accreditation program, training and certification of individuals, and consulting for building owners and facility managers.
“GBAC STAR accreditation empowers facility owners and managers to assure workers, customers and key stakeholders that they have proven systems in place to maintain clean and healthy environments,” GBAC Executive Director Patricia Olinger said. “By taking this important step to pursue GBAC STAR, both Microsoft Theater and Staples Center have received third-party validation that it follows strict protocols for biorisk situations, thereby demonstrating its preparedness and commitment to operating safely.”
The Microsoft Theater’s enhanced sanitization procedures will provide the safest environment for hosting events and ensuring the safety of the athletes, artists, performers, team members and guests.
Microsoft Theater’s sanitization protocols will continue during live events with or without guests inside the buildings, as well as throughout the office workspaces.
Dedicated restroom attendants equipped with enhanced products will work constantly to keep these high-touch areas clean. A team of sanitization monitors will continually audit and evaluate all areas, especially high-touch guest areas such as arena seats and armrests, escalator and stair handrails, faucets, soap dispensers and other restroom fixtures. A high level of care and attention will also be used in food and beverage areas, ensuring food safety is carefully considered with EPA-approved sanitization methods.