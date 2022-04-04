In the wake of a worldwide pandemic, physical and mental health have been at the forefront of global discussion, particularly in regard to the immune system.
Clean Juice, the first USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise, has looked to inform customers about the benefits of eating organic since 2015 by opening its doors to the community of Agoura Hills with the help of MMA fighter TJ Dillashaw at a new location.
After helping open Clean Juice’s flagship Yorba Linda location, Dillashaw found that Clean Juice’s brand and mission was perfectly suited to the lifestyle of many Southern Californians and decided to become the area developer for the rapidly expanding juice bar.
“Agora Hills is just a perfect location,” Dillashaw said. “It’s got all the family lifestyles, and that’s what really intrigued me about Clean Juice. I have a 4-year-old son, and I want him to develop good eating habits and eat the right way at a young age, things maybe I didn’t know when I was a kid. He thinks Clean Juice is a treat. We get him a healthy acai bowl or kids smoothie. The family dynamic of Clean Juice is great, and it’ll do so well at Agoura Hills because of that.”
Born in Angels Camp, California, Dillashaw got into wrestling through his father and immediately fell in love with the sport as a child. After qualifying twice for the state championships as a high schooler and accepting a scholarship to Cal State Fullerton, where he wrestled all four years and graduated with a degree in Kinesiology, Dillashaw decided to further his martial arts training as an MMA fighter and found success on “The Ultimate Fighter” reality show.
Dillashaw would go on to become a two-time UFC Bantamweight Champion with three successful overall title defenses and the first fighter to finish a title bout in the fifth round twice.
He has trained with some of the top minds in the world regarding fitness, including Sam Calavitta of the Treigning Lab, who helped teach Dillashaw the vitality of a clean diet and its effect on performance and recovery.
Alongside Clean Juice, Dillashaw is now looking to provide others with opportunities to improve their physical health.
“Start with your diet first,” Dillashaw explained. “But don’t go full board. Start adding some masticating juicing to your diet, rather than doing a juice cleanse, or doing some intermittent fasting to start and seeing how that makes your body feel. And then you start increasing energy and moving up to the next step, which is starting to work out while you’re intermittent fasting and then maybe doing a juice cleanse. You can work your way up, but you’ve got to do it step by step.”
Through partnering with Clean Juice to help open a new location on Kanan Road, Dillashaw wants to further inspire and offer opportunities for customers of all ages to eat healthier and boost their diet.
“I’m excited about how much Clean Juice has started to take off,” Dillashaw said. “We opened up a month before the pandemic, so possibly the worst time, but we were able to stay open that whole time. We never shut our doors. People realize that it needs to be a part of their lifestyle to build their immune system and stay healthy and stay strong.”
One of the defining traits of Clean Juice is that its juices are made daily, a fact that Dillashaw insists is of utmost importance when maintaining a nourishing diet.
“You can go to these other juice bars and come to realize that they’re pasteurizing their juices,” Dillashaw explained. “They’re killing all the great nutrients with this heat pasteurization because they want their shelf life to be a couple months, while our shelf life is three to five days. How could something that would last for a couple months on a shelf be healthy to eat? I think people are becoming more and more knowledgeable of why it’s important to eat organic and stay away from preservatives.”
By bringing Clean Juice to Agoura Hills, Dillashaw and Clean Juice are looking to embrace the spirit of community and to create a family atmosphere around eating and drinking healthy organic ingredients.
“It’s not just for the parents but for the kids, too, continuing to make them knowledgeable on the way to live a healthy life,” Dillashaw said. “If you learn at a young age, then it becomes a habit rather than a diet. It becomes natural, and it’s important to get them to have that healthy system from the ground up.”
To learn more about Clean Juice’s mission and the benefits of an organic diet, visit cleanjuice.com or its new location at 5811 Kanan Road, Agoura Hills.
Clean Juice
WHERE: 5811 Kanan Road, Agoura Hills
WHEN: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday,
8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday
INFO: cleanjuice.com