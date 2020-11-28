Heidi Diestel knows a thing or two about turkeys. She’s a fourth-generation turkey farmer, as her family has owned and operated Diestel’s home ranch in Northern California for 70 years.
She has one piece of advice for those who want to have a successful Thanksgiving dinner—keep it simple.
“You don’t have to do anything that’s really elaborate to the turkey,” Diestel says.
“It’s been raised the same way. We have a recipe on our website and on the back of all of our turkeys.”
The rub calls for 4 tablespoons of oil (melted butter, margarine, olive oil); 4 teaspoons of salt or to taste and 2 teaspoons of paprika.
“That’s a great way to just enjoy your bird,” she said.
Diestel suggested beginners practice before the big Thanksgiving dinner.
“The turkey can go sideways on us all,” she said with a laugh. “The temperature is everything. If it’s super cold, if you bought a frozen turkey and it’s still frozen in the center, it’s not going to cook evenly. That’s the quickest way to ruin a turkey—cook it frozen.”
As for the Diestels, they are a “pretty traditional family” who stuffs their turkeys.
“We make a homemade gravy out of the drippings,” she said. “We make mashed potatoes. We usually do some type of green—a salad or green beans, but not green bean casserole. We keep it very straight forward, very easy. If you have those four things, you don’t need anything else.”
Diestel’s turkeys are available at Whole Foods Market and the birds are a key part of the family’s regenerative agriculture practices.
Slow grown and raised with the freedom to forage on Diestel’s home ranch in the Sierra Nevada Foothills, they’re continuously rotated with chickens, goats, sheep and hogs to ensure the soil’s nutrients are replenished. Diestel’s structured compost, along with filtered and reclaimed water, support the health of their pastures. The GAP 5-rated, non-GMO project verified, and no antibiotics ever birds are 100% vegetarian-fed and contain no gluten, casein, carrageenan, phosphates, MSG, artificial ingredients or preservatives, and no growth stimulants or hormones.