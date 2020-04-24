A quiet place to sit down and work is hard to come by nowadays when all of the family is stuck at home, not to mention when all of the internet is now being shared with every member of the household.
Union Cowork CEO and founder Jaime Miller has a fix for this problem. Miller is offering members of the office-sharing company the opportunity to use the parking lot as a drive-up office.
“Our goal wasn’t to replace the eight-hour workday with this,” Miller said. “It’s to give people an option for important calls and important work without having to scramble around your house to figure things out.”
Union Cowork has seven locations around Southern California that, prior to the pandemic, housed several entrepreneurs needing office space to call their own. Now stuck at home with the government-mandated lockdown, people are struggling to get their work done.
Union has 12 parking spaces at the Downtown LA location where members can park and access the password-protected fiber optic Wi-Fi connection.
“One of the biggest value propositions working in the cowork is having that sense of community,” Miller said. “Obviously, it’s not as intimate, but drive-up coworking at least gives people that sense of connectivity that they don’t get at home.”
Miller can relate. The quietest part of his home doesn’t have a wireless signal. To focus, he would have to run out to his car and use Wi-Fi.
“Scrambling out to my car with a laptop and a phone while I’m trying to figure this out because the source of noise is my child who stubbed his toe means that I’m very inefficient and probably ineffective relative to that specific amount of time,” Miller said. “This allows for people to allot for that time and to make sure that they don’t hit those speed bumps that they might at home.”
The connectivity to the internet as well as to the members’ peers was the driving force to make this opportunity happen.
“Members find it more productive because they are around people who are achieving something or working toward something and therefore it is somewhat inspiring,” Miller says.
Working in a car may seem like an odd concept, but it’s worth the change of scenery.
“As funny as it might be to sit in a car with your windows down 6 feet away from another car, there is that capability to just turn to whomever it is and discuss an issue whether that’s business or personal,” Miller said. “Even if you don’t speak with that person it’s just knowing that people are in it also, which is one of the motivating factors for people to go to coworking spaces.”
Restrooms with hot water and soap are open in the buildings for members to go to one at a time while wearing a mask. Restrooms are cleaned daily.
Another amenity of the urban central location is the quick access to food and drink. It’s easy for a member to park in the lot and take a break to go walk and grab a coffee and return.
The biggest amenity for members of Union Cowork is the dedicated fiber-optic connection.
“If you’re sharing bandwidth with your neighborhood and your kids, you’re probably not getting as great of a connection, if any at all, to do the meetings or high bandwidth-demanding scenarios,” Miller said. “That’s the biggest amenity that we provide out of the building during this time.”
There is a two-hour limit on a parking spot, but it has not yet needed to be regularly enforced.
“I think it’s natural that after a couple hours you have done the work that you need to do and you’re also maybe tired of sitting in a car,” Miller said. “I think it’s a natural sort of limit for people.”
Miller’s favorite part about the switch is the continued family atmosphere.
“People are bringing their pets, not that they don’t bring their pets to the cowork, but if someone opens up the back of their truck and they’re working out of their SUV and they got their dogs there, you almost have this family environment going on in the parking lot,” Miller said. “Maybe you’ll take your friend’s dog for a walk in between work sessions.”
Miller works out of his Suburban that offers lots of room and privacy while also letting him open a hatch to let in the fresh ocean air.
“The added benefit in Southern California is that the weather is great, so you get to be in great weather,” Miller said.