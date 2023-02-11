For some cynics, the annual observance of St. Valentine’s Day is an exercise concocted to benefit the greeting card and florist industries. For others, it’s an opportunity to acknowledge the people we love and an excellent excuse to enjoy a romantic dinner for two at a special restaurant. A successful romantic dinner out is an ineluctable combination of set and setting, of ambiance and atmosphere, of delectation and delight.
Whether one works or lives in DTLA, or simply knows that many of LA’s most romantic and unique dining destinations can be found here, now is the time to make plans (and nab a reservation) for a special evening.
Following is a list of 11 Downtown spots that provide all of the necessary elements for a successful romantic outing. There are a range of neighborhoods and cuisines to choose from and the list is quite partial. Downtown LA can be a romantic destination at any time of the year and there is a wealth of worthy destinations. May your heart be your guide!
Woodspoon
Both Chef Natalia Pereira and her storefront on 9th Street between Broadway and Spring exude an undeniable charm. The intimate dining room – decorated by Periera with an eclectic collection of objets d’art – has been hosting romantically inclined couples since 2009. Specializing in the Brazilian cuisine of her home province of Minas Gerais, at Woodspoon Pereira manages to combine a pleasant, otherworldly ambiance with a menu of comforting, mindfully composed dishes that don’t compromise on authenticity or taste.
A well-deserved recipient of a prestigious Bib Gourmand citation from Michilin in 2021, Perieira has also been acknowledged by the James Beard Foundation as a “Taste America” chef. Make no mistake, she is the real deal.
It might also be noted that the price points here are accessible and fair. Frankly, it’s a bargain for the consistent quality of the experience that is delivered. At heart, the menu at Woodspoon is centered around rustic comfort fare and is divided into four sections: small plates; “grelhas” or traditional grilled entrees; “Woodspoon favorites” and “regional specialties”. There is not full bar service, but the house-made sangria in red or white is distinctly refreshing. There is also a small but well-composed and accessible wine list, most available by the glass and bottle.
Recommended to start: yucca fries with house aioli ($8); pastel Portuguese, shrimp and coconut dumplings ($11) or beet salad with tomato, avocado, lime and cilantro ($14). Savory entree options include the Brazilian chicken pot pie with hearts of palm, olives and corn ($21);
Moqueca, the traditional seafood stew with cod, prawns, clams and a “secret” coconut sauce; or go all in with a Picanha-cut wagyu steak, served with a fried egg, collard greens and yucca fries ($44). Dessert? The rice pudding ($7) is a delicious bargain, suitable for sharing.
Pereira’s staff calls her the “kitchen witch” because of her uncanny ability to infuse the food here with a curious irresistibility that can only be attributed to her main ingredients: care, attention and love.
Woodspoon
WHERE: 107 W. Ninth Street, Los Angeles
INFO: 213-265-7107, woodspoonla.com
Poppy + Rose
Anyone already familiar with this popular outpost in the Flower District knows that it serves breakfast, lunch and weekend brunch. Brunch can be as romantic as an evening dinner and remember it’s one-stop shopping here for Valentine’s Day weekend, with floral bouquets available from a local market vendor.
Chef Michael Reed and his wife and partner Kwini Reed have been operating this lovely spot since TK. It emerged during the pandemic as a vital community hub, with the Reeds regularly supplying food to their homeless neighbors.
Reed is a classically trained graduate of the Culinary Institute of America and his weekend brunch reflects his unique and sophisticated sensibility. The brunch menu includes a couple of the Reed’s signature dishes: the chicken and waffle, with a buttermilk-brined fried chicken thigh and wing served on an artisanal waffle with fresh chives ($21); and the favored shrimp and grits ($21), served with a fried egg on top. There is also a novel selection of Benedict preps ($17 to $20) including: avocado; bacon; salmon and tomato; crab and avocado; and that famous fried chicken.
Besides being guaranteed a fully satisfying brunch repast, know that when you dine at Poppy + Rose you are also actively supporting the local community. It doesn’t get much more satisfying.
Poppy + Rose
WHERE: 765 Wall Street, Los Angeles
INFO: 213-995-7799, poppyandrose.com
Astrid
When you present your date with tickets to the LA Phil at Walt Disney Concert Hall, it might as well be before the concert, as you linger over a candle-lit table at Chef Ray Garcia’s Astrid, just next door. The sleekly contemporary yet compact and placid dining room creates an appropriately romantic and sophisticated pre-symphony setting, for an evening at LA’s internationally famous concert hall. It’s a winning Valentine’s Day combination that is sure to impress.
Garcia came to prominence locally with his restaurant Broken Spanish, which shuttered in 2020. The Music Center approached Garcia for this concept that replaces Patina as the concert hall’s primary fine dining tentpole.
The tightly curated menu here reflects Garcia’s interest in fresh seasonal produce – informing the evolution of the menu’s offerings – as well as elegant and artful presentation and plating. Highlights include, for starters, scallop crudo served with hearts of palm and uni ($26); chicken liver mousse with a grape compote, pickled pearl onions and sourdough ($19); or splurge for the beef tartare with truffle and creme fraiche ($57). Notable entree options include black cod in ginger and coconut curry ($41); the short rib served with domingo red beans, bacon and cactus ($53); or the lamb shank with pomegranate and preserved lemon ($59). There are also vegetable plates including: brussels sprouts ($19); and maitake mushrooms with turmeric aioli ($21). For a serious Valentine’s Day indulgence, consider the full caviar service ($93).
Astrid can play as a pitch-perfect dining experience for you and your valentine to conveniently precede an evening of classical music or anything else being presented at Disney Hall.
Astrid
WHERE: 141 S. Grand Avenue, Los Angeles
INFO: 213-972-3535, asteridla.com
Camphor
The haute-bistro Camphor has quickly flagged attention as a serious new culinary contender in Downtown since opening just over a year ago. It is the latest launch in the portfolio of No. 8 Hospitality group that includes a restaurant and a brewery in Vietnam. Located on 3rd Street in the Arts District, the nouvelle-French takes coming from the kitchen here have captivated the critics and downtown connoisseurs alike.
Unusually, the operation is helmed by two executive chefs working in tandem: Chef Max Boonthanakit and Chef Lijo George. Both are classically trained and long-time colleagues who met in Bangkok, at Michelin-starred Blue by Alain Ducasse. Expect an ineluctable blend of genuine and elevated French bistro fare, accented with notes of Asian flair.
Although the current menu is not available on their website, it is divided into five sections: snacks, starters, salads and sides, main and dessert. On the snack selections, the gunpowder shrimp ($12) has garnered favorable attention. Oysters ($32 for six) are de rigueur on a menu like this, as is beef tartare ($24). Elevated bistro turns on mussels with white wine ($30) and steak au poivre ($72) will not disappoint, or consider a holiday splurge on the caviar service with blini and pomme souffle ($125 per ounce). There is also a wine pairing available for an extra $65.
There’s nothing like contemporary French-inspired sophistication to supply the romantic ingredients for a successful Valentine’s Day dinner.
Camphor
WHERE: 923 E. Third Street, Suite 109, Los Angeles
INFO: 213-626-8888, camphor.la
Kato
Chef Jonathon Yao and his team successfully transplanted his Taiwanese-influenced Kato to the Arts District from its original haunt – on the bustling westside Asian-dining strip on Sawtelle Boulevard – just last year, at this time. Nothing has been lost in translation here and if anything, the new dining room is even more commodious and romantically evocative than its predecessor.
Now ensconced at The Row in the Arts District – the outdoor site of Sunday’s Smorgasburg – Kato’s new location is sustaining itself nicely with scarce reservations available for Chef Yao’s evolving tasting menus. Yao is the son of Taiwanese immigrants, and he grew up in the San Gabriel Valley. His background provides the inspirational springboard for his tasting menu, which is always subject to change. Here, you are at the mercy of the chef, but know you are in very good hands.
The standard tasting menu is currently priced at $275, with an abbreviated “Bar Tasting Menu” fixed at $170. An accompanying “traditional” wine flight can be had for $155 or a curated vintage flight at $195. Still dry from January? A non-alcoholic mocktail flight is available for $85. Also know that an 18% service charge will be added to your final bill.
Now listed as one of LA’s 101 essential restaurants in 2023 by the LA Times, Kato’s reputation is well earned and provides appropriate notes of sophistication, surprise and satiation for a truly romantic evening.
Kato
WHERE: 777 S. Alameda Street, Building 1, Suite 114, Los Angeles
INFO: katorestaurant.com
Girl & the Goat
Chef Stephanie Izard’s arrival from Chicago in DTLA’s arts district in the summer of 2021 caused a sensation with the opening of her first restaurant here, Girl & the Goat. Sporting a spacious and airy dining room and bar area on Mateo Street, the bright new venue gained traction quickly with Downtown gourmands and rightfully so.
Izard has an inherently creative and playful sensibility, and her cooking here inevitably embraces the use of fresh California produce, seasonally throughout the year. The current menu features a section for “bread & snacks” which includes an intriguing goat liver mousse ($19) and duck tartare ($22). For other romantic options, consider the roasted oysters with a clam baguette ($17) or the beer-steamed mussels with perilla sauce ($26). More substantial entrees include braised crispy lamb with a kabocha squash stew ($24), the grilled skirt steak with a Sichuan peanut sauce and pickled cucumbers ($34) or the on-theme goat curry with masa chips and radish ($32), although this one is subject to availability.
On Tuesday, Feb. 14, Girl & the Goat is offering a special Valentine’s Day prix fixe menu for $95 per person with the full beverage menu available for a la carte purchase. Reservations are still available via their website but act fast for this one!
Girl & the Goat
WHERE: 555-3 Mateo Street, Los Angeles
INFO: 213-799-4628, girlandthegoat.com
Rossoblu
At Rossoblu, Chef Steve Samson has proven over six years now that his creative takes on northern Italian cuisine – specifically from Bologna, where he spent his childhood summers – can endure as bright spots in Downtown’s dining firmament. Staged in the atmosphere of a quietly elegant trattoria, there is nothing like mindfully composed and presented Italian cuisine to inspire and celebrate amore’.
Start with marinated Tuscan olives ($8) or the seafood fritto misto ($23) or both. Impressive grilled entrees include trout on a cannelini bean puree ($42), and a 20 ounce bone-in pork chop served with house-made sausage and sage ($74). The parmigiano reggiano dumplings served en brodo ($18) are one of Rossoblu’s reliable favorites. There is really no resisting pasta here: tagliatelle with beef and pork ragu ($28); tortellini with swiss chard and ricotta ($27); cavatelli in duck ragu ($29); or pappardelle with a lamb sugo and arugula ($31). Eight pizza takes served in 12-inch format are available at $21 each.
That all said, another popular option here is a pandemic program that still has traction and attraction for a cozier, homebound Valentine’s Day experience. Pre-order the “seven-course experience” for local delivery or pick up. Call directly for more details.
Rossoblu
WHERE: 1124 San Juan Street, Los Angeles
INFO: 213-749-1099, rossoblula.com
Majordomo
Chef David Chang’s ambition is both culinary and entrepreneurial. Having staked his first notable successes in New York City, starting with Momofuku Noodle Bar, his reach now easily extends to Las Vegas and to the outskirts of LA’s Chinatown, as well as to a line of products available on-line. Any roving dining enthusiast who has somehow missed Chang’s progress just hasn’t been paying much attention. Chang’s presence on the national dining scene has been as bold as the Korean-influenced flavor profiles of his best dishes.
Although prices are not currently cited on the menu available online, this is higher-end dining that is backed up by consistent quality and service. In addition to raw seafood options like oysters and tuna tartare, there is also a list of “bing” or Chinese-style griddled crepes. These include such exotic turns as smoked eggplant and pine nut, as well as a caviar, egg yolk and chive. There are two takes on crispy rice: mushroom or mussels as well as a macaroni and chickpea combo that incorporates miso and black truffle. The best known entree here is the smoked half Bo Ssam pork shoulder roast that is enough food to feed four. Come along with another couple or be prepared for leftovers in a doggy bag.
With Jude Parra-Sickels helming in the kitchen as executive chef, Majordomo has firmly established itself on the culinary landscape of greater LA. It is a primary fixture of Chinatown’s latest renaissance as a destination for both adventurous young chefs and diners alike.
Majordomo
WHERE: 1725 Naud Street, Los Angeles
INFO: 323-545-4880, majordomo.la
Nick + Stef’s
Any list of romantic dining destinations should probably include a steakhouse. Though there are definitely options in DTLA, Nick + Stef’s – a venue belonging to the Patina Group portfolio – will always be in the running. It doesn’t hurt that the classically trained executive chef, Megan Logan, has maintained an impressive 20-year tenure with Patina and over ten years at the grills here.
The dining room has been recently revamped with a spacious outdoor patio. Indoors, the space still evokes the classic and clubby, intimate dark tones and lighting that is expected from a classic steakhouse and inevitably suits the requirements of a romantic dinner for two on Valentine’s Day.
The usual suspects are here: raw oysters on the half shell ($22 for six; $39 for a dozen); “classic” shrimp cocktail ($26); iceberg wedge ($15); two seafood towers ($125/ $195); and of course, steaks grilled to order, over oak and mesquite. Premium cuts include a three-ounce A-5 Wagyu New York strip ($89), 12-ounce Tasmanian grass-fed New York strip ($56), and six- or ten-ounce, grass-fed Nebraska certified-Angus filets ($49/ $62). The USDA-Prime cuts are dry-aged in-house, these include an 18-ounce rib-eye ($78), 28-ounce rib chop ($104) or enormous 48-ounce Tomahawk rib chop, to be shared romantically ($185).
This contemporary and venerable Downtown steakhouse is in walking proximity to the Music Center, so theater or symphony tickets can be part of the date-night parlay here. For a discerning couple of amorous carnivores, the menu set and dining setting at Nick + Stef’s provides everything needed for Valentine’s evening.
Nick + Stef’s
WHERE: 330 S. Hope Street, Los Angeles
INFO: 213-680-0330
Damian
Renowned Mexico City-based chef Enrique Olvera initially expanded on his extraordinary success at Pujol, by opening two venues in New York City. It wasn’t until 2020 that he extended his reach to LA, with the opening of Damian in the Arts District in late October of that year.
There may have been some initial local skepticism fueled by native pride here when Olvera arrived with Damian. Any doubts were soon put at ease. His elevated takes on traditional Mexican preparations simultaneously illuminate the inherent complexity of the cuisine while delivering it all in delicious and beautifully presented dishes. The experience is elegantly framed by the cunningly designed, enclosed courtyard layout of the dining room.
The menu and pricing can be subject to some change. Currently, unpriced menu highlights that exemplify the sensibility here include an uni tostada with a caesar salad, an octopus huarche with “weiser potatoes,” lobster al pastor and the now famous duck carnitas with radishes and assorted homemade salsas.
Romantically inclined couples might also consider a weekend brunch here. The brunch experience is a bit more accessible and includes a suadero burrito with salsa verde and executive chef Chuy Cervantes’ novel take on fried chicken, served with pickled cucumbers.
Romantic sophistication and deliciously elevated Mexican cuisine is to be expected at Damian. By night or day, engaging satisfaction lies in store here for any couple celebrating Valentine’s Day.
Damian
WHERE: 2132 East 7th Place, Los Angeles
INFO: 213-270-0178, damiandtla.com
Redbird
There are very few more romantic settings in all of greater LA than the former St. Vibiana cathedral on 2nd Street and North Main, where Chef Neil Fraser and his wife and partner Amy Knoll Fraser have been operating their restaurant Redbird, since 2014.
First constructed as the site of the archdiocese of Los Angeles, the building and grounds had languished for years before the Redbird team came to resuscitate the space and – by extension – their immediate downtown neighborhood, surrounding the former cathedral. Over nearly ten years, the restaurant and their catering operations have become institutional fixtures in the greater LA dining landscape. However, it should also be noted that the advent of Redbird and their multifarious, ancillary activities and events at the venue have only provided a positive contribution to the economic and social renewal of DTLA at large.
It’s no surprise that Fraser is offering not one but two novel dinner menus to celebrate Valentine’s Day at Redbird. The more adventurous of the two options is “the Progressive Tasting Menu Journey”. Conceived as a tour of the building’s warren of private dining areas and outdoor gardens, the journey begins in the Redbird garden with assorted canapes and a champagne toast. Next the group decamps to the soaring East Room and its impressive open kitchen, where Fraser will prepare and present three courses. Finally, a short hike upstairs for dessert and port, served fireside in the elegantly bedecked rooms of the top-floor Cardinal’s Quarters. This touring tasting menu is priced at $275 per person plus tax and gratuity. An optional wine pairing is available for an additional $125, curated by Redbird/ Vibiana wine director, Mathew Fosket. The full menu and more details can be found at: redbird.la/menu/valentines-day-tasting-menu.
If a tour of the building and grounds seems like an unnecessary calorie-burn, opt for the “Three Course Prix Fixe’’ staged in the spectacular main dining room and lounge area of the former rectory. The menu for this romantic dinner option features: Shigoku oysters with hibiscus mignonette and amaro garnita; a scallop crudo with white grapefruit, yuzu kosho, salted radish and black sesame; artichoke raviolo with black truffle butter; sunchoke and thyme crisps; beef heart tartare with a porcini aioli; rack of lamb served with gnocchi romana, cippolini and tuscan kale. For dessert, warm date cake will be served with seeded granola, candied kumquats and toffee sauce. The prix fixe is $180 per person plus tax and gratuity and a supplemental, curated wine pairing is also available here for $100. The full menu and details are accessible at redbird.la/menu/#valentines-day-prix-fixe.
Bring your beloved to Redbird, choose either of these fascinating and enticing options and the table is graciously set for appropriately seductive, post-prandial allure.
Redbird
WHERE: 114 East 2nd Street, Los Angeles
INFO: 213-788-1191, redbird.la