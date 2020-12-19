This season, Little Tokyo is encouraging shoppers to support its local and historic businesses.
Whether ordering delivery and takeout from one of the neighborhood’s restaurants, checking off one-of-a-kind gift items, snapping a selfie during a contactless visit with a cardboard cutout of Shogun Santa, or donating directly to relief efforts, there are a number of ways to show love to Little Tokyo this season.
The holidays are in full swing, as Shogun Santa comes to town as a cardboard cutout to bring safe and contactless holiday cheer and festive photo moments to Little Tokyo.
Snap the perfect holiday card photo with Shogun Santa next to the Japanese Village Plaza Christmas tree during his visits from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. December 19 and December 20. The Little Tokyo Business Association, in partnership with Skid Row-Kyo, will collect new and gently used blankets for the local unhoused community.
Go Little Tokyo has created curated neighborhood gift guides to make holiday shopping and supporting local businesses easier. Visit golittletokyo.com/holidays to browse gift guides and order personalized gifts online shipped straight to loved ones’ doorsteps.
While celebrating the holidays, Little Tokyo boasts neighborhood markets, boutique specialty shops, LA’s best ramen and sushi restaurants, traditional mochi desserts and matcha drinks.
Stroll through the historic First Street North and Japanese Village Plaza glowing under overhead lighting.
At over 135 years old, Little Tokyo in Los Angeles is the second-oldest historic neighborhood in Los Angeles and the largest of only three remaining Japantowns in the United States. The neighborhood is home to an estimated 400 businesses, with nearly all facing severe impacts due to the pandemic.
For those looking to send love and holiday cheer to the small businesses in Little Tokyo, the Little Tokyo Community Council needs help in raising donations for the Little Tokyo Small Business Relief Fund, which aims to raise and distribute $500,000 in grants to at-risk small businesses. To make a donation to the Little Tokyo Small Business Relief Fund, visit littletokyola.org/gofundme.
Restaurants and businesses in Little Tokyo offer a number of convenient amenities, including curbside, in-store pickup and takeaway dining options.
Businesses in Little Tokyo remain committed to the health and wellness of the community and are open and implementing additional safety protocols. Face coverings are required when visiting Little Tokyo, and all guests are encouraged to practice physical distancing. For more information and to view the Little Tokyo gift guides for ideas, visit golittletokyo.com/holidays.