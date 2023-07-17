Aliya Amin, the product development specialist at Yogurtland, has an enviable job.
“I basically get paid to play around with flavors,” she said.
At Yogurtland in Irvine, California, she’s come up with the newest one, watermelon lemonade sorbet, which is available nationwide through Sunday, Aug. 6. The DTLA store is at 3335 S. Figueroa Street.
“It’s honestly the perfect summertime flavor, in my opinion,” she said. “It combines classic lemonade, sour and sweet notes, and, as an upgrade to that lemonade flavor, is fresh watermelon. So, the sourness is balanced with the fresh, fruity watermelon flavor.”
She said the flavor is vegan, as Yogurtland offers varieties so those on dietary restrictions can enjoy the treats. Amin’s job requires “research.”
“The way we develop flavors is we have a very long discussion with marketing,” she said.
“We discuss flavor trends, what’s in the market, what people are buying. After that, we go out to stores, restaurants — anywhere that might have that flavor — to find what we are trying to create. We don’t want to include our own bias into making a flavor.
“We want a flavor target that’s already enjoyed by the public.”
Amin said she and her colleague tried several types of watermelon lemonade looking for something that didn’t taste too “artificial.”
“It’s such a specific flavor profile,” she said. “We found around 10 examples and we found one that we really liked. That’s the one this flavor is modeled after.
“We wanted to make sure it wasn’t too artificial. It’s great as gum, not as a sorbet, for example. We’re taking into account everything we wanted: sweet without the artificial candied notes. After we decided we liked the sample, we recreated that flavor.”
The three- to four-month process is a lot of trial and error, taste testing and, before it’s released, the group has to approve it.
“We make sure our company likes it before we put it out,” said Amin, who has a master’s in food science from Chapman University in Orange, California.
“We like to stick to those exciting flavors. Lemonade has been done, but watermelon lemonade is the best of both worlds. A lot of people don’t like that strong lemon flavor, but if you balance it with a fruity flavor, it makes it more palatable.”
Yogurtland
USC Gateway Village
3335 S. Figueroa Street, Los Angeles
213-742-1774, yogurt-land.com