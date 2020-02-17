Pacific Coast Regional Small Business Development Corporation (PCR SBDC) provides small business owners and entrepreneurs in the greater Los Angeles area with the highest-quality confidential business counseling, training, and business research at low or no cost.
PCR SBDC works with real people and real businesses. It supports business owners to achieve real success, and has done so for more than 40 years. Together PCR SBDC can help you formulate your goals and make a plan that will assist in growing, developing and sustaining your business.
PCR SBDC is not only an incredible resource for information and mentorship, but also helps connect clients to local business networks, economic development programs and additional grant and local financing opportunities. The U.S. Small Business Administration is PCR SBDC’s primary source of funding (that’s your tax dollars at work!) and passes on those dollars to its clients, ensuring that California’s small business community thrives and grows.
For more information visit pcrsbdc.org or call (213) 674-2696 or (424) 296-3541.