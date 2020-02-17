Pilgrim School is an extraordinary independent school located in the heart of one of the largest and most diverse cities in the country. Our small class sizes and close-knit community ensure that every child is supported to be their best self.
Our extensive class offerings, ranging from STEM areas such as engineering to the creative all-student arts programming in our beautiful art center, mean that every student has the chance to experience any academic area that interests them.
Our “everybody plays” athletic programs build teams where every student learns the value and joy of teamwork. Our college counselor is known as the Director of Achievement and works with each student to set their personal goals beginning in ninth grade. Our wide-ranging community engagement opportunities help teach children how to become contributing members of the community, and how to make service to others a seamless part of their life.
At Pilgrim School, the goal is to find the particular way that each child can thrive — as a student, an athlete, an artist, a member of the community, and most importantly, a confident and caring individual.
For more information, go to the Pilgrim School’s website at pilgrim-school.org.