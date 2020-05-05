In a time when restaurants want to return to dine-in options, The Madera Group has launched a delivery-only concept.
From the company behind Tocaya Organica and Toca Madera, Burritos Locos offers its quirky style of Mexican food to patrons in Downtown LA.
“It’s a tough time to open a restaurant, but at the same time, we think there’s a big need for a delivery-only brand,” said Matt Smith, chief marketing officer.
“We think people will take to what we’re doing. We’re a burrito-only concept.”
Postmates has partnered with the restaurant known for dishes like Pablo’s Spicy Beef (spicy beef, fried serrano peppers, arbol salsa, crema, onion and cilantro mix, cheese blend, Mexican rice and black beans); Nashville Hot Chicken (organic diablo chicken, Nashville-style hot sauce, bread and butter pickles, crema, Mexican rice and piano beans), and Beyond Ridiculous (vegan picadillo, sautéed peppers and onions, roasted tomato salsa, vegan mozzarella, cilantro lime rice and black beans).
When guests see the menu, Smith said their looks are priceless.
“Their reaction is pretty great,” he said. “They’ve really taking a liking to what we’re doing. The goal was to really cast a wider net on the demographic. This is more about the once- or twice-a-week indulgence.”
Delivery is available from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. seven days a week. Other new locations are in Westwood, West Hollywood, Toluca Lake, Hollywood and Playa Vista.
Downtown LA was the perfect location for Burritos Locos.
“We just think Downtown is a really good market for us,” he said. “There’s a really nice mix of food offerings in the Downtown area. It’s a really, really nice mix of people and more so than other parts of Los Angeles, where neighborhoods are much more set in stone and distinguished.
“Downtown has a good mix. There’s a huge need for a delicious burrito in Downtown LA. We haven’t seen a concept like this. These are massive, 2-pound burritos. They’re huge. It’s two Chipotle burritos.”