Cal State LA Downtown offers degree, certificate and professional training programs at the corner of Eighth Street and Grand Avenue. Applications are now being accepted for the following degree programs:
Bachelor of Science in Business Administration – Management Option
Ideal for upper division transfer students in completing their degree, this program provides students with the tools and techniques required to succeed in business and related fields.
Bachelor of Arts in Psychology
Equipping students with professional knowledge and practical skills, graduates can pursue careers and/or graduate studies in psychology, social work and a number of other fields.
Fully Employed Master of Business Administration (MBA)
With a hybrid curriculum designed for working professionals, the Fully Employed MBA (FEMBA) program allows students to complete their degree in 16 months.
Master of Public Health (MPH)
Through an emphasis on urban health, this program prepares graduates for diverse employment opportunities in healthcare administration and education, and community health.
Master of Science in Kinesiology –Sport Operations and Athlete Representation Option
The M.S. in Kinesiology – Sport Operations and Athlete Representation program focuses on two career areas: analytics-based sports program leadership, marketing and operations, and athlete representation.
To learn more, visit calstatela.edu/dtla or call 888-541-DTLA.