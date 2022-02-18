To welcome the arrival of the year of the tiger, the Los Angeles Chinatown Firecracker Committee is hosting its 44th annual race — this time virtually — through Feb. 27.
The Firecracker event includes 5, 10K, kiddie and a PAW’er Dog runs. All of the runs as well as the 20- or 40-mile bike rides, are accessible through the Race Joy mobile application.
Participants can race at any time and upload results through the app, which also has the results and online headboard
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this is the third consecutive year that the Firecracker run was forced to go virtual.
“It has been a little bit more of a challenge, obviously,” said Raymond Su, the committee’s board president.
“We were initially going to do a live run until some of the more recent and happening with COVID.”
Despite the difficulty, the committee is trying its best to spread hope and fortune to the community. As a nonprofit, its goals are to promote fitness, health and cultural awareness in neighborhoods around LA.
In each year’s run, the committee aims to integrate Chinese heritage and the zodiac of the year to promote its tradition.
“Being a firecracker run, we do have the traditional long firecrackers that we typically use for Chinese New Year… to hype the crowd up,” Su said. “In a cultural standpoint, we incorporate the Chinese zodiac and the characters into the graphics where then into the T-shirts.”
Introduced in 1978, the run has become one of LA’s landmark events celebrating the Lunar New Year. The event gives its proceeds back to the community.
“We try to return as much of the proceeds as possible back to the Chinatown community, including school, cultural programs, such as the Chinese American Museum, or programs that help Chinese American in general,” Su said.
With decades of experience in hosting a grand event, the committee is still finding new ways to improve participant experiences.
The deadline to register for the 2022 LA firecracker run is Sunday, Feb. 20. Participants can register at https://bit.ly/FirecrackerRunLA. The price starts at $45.