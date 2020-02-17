American University Preparatory School is a private high school based in Downtown Los Angeles’ Financial District. A uniquely diverse campus, AUP educates students in small classes with a college-preparatory curriculum and a creative fusion program. AUP makes DTLA the home for boarding and local students who want an inspired education, a diverse cultural community, and an L.A. lifestyle.
Reminiscent of L.A.’s culture, AUP’s mission is to drive creativity and innovation through the integration of art, music, technology and wellness co-curricular courses. Our highly educated and professionally experienced instructors from various entertainment and cultural fields aim to provide our students with inspiration and real-life expertise.
Together, the faculty and students embrace the lifestyle of DTLA and make an impact daily. Whether painting over graffiti, going to a children’s shelter, or tutoring students for the U.S. Immigration test, AUP students take their civic responsibility seriously.
AUP also offers unique programming for students who need a flexible schedule. If your student is a musician, a dancer, a junior Olympian, or an actor/actress, we can adapt to your needs.
Come by our campus at 345 S. Figueroa St. or visit our website at AUPSchool.org to obtain more information and register for our upcoming webinar.