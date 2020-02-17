Southwestern Academy is a co-ed boarding and day school offering grades six-12. Founded in 1924, we have become a school rich in culture and diversity, catering to the educational needs of both domestic and international students. Our close-knit community of faculty and staff make every student feel like part of our family. Southwestern Academy has two campuses, with our original campus located in San Marino, Calif. and our satellite campus in Rimrock, Ariz.
Our unique campuses provide a peaceful, safe, and beautiful space for students to thrive. Our small class settings allow students to receive the attention they require while maximizing their abilities to develop. Academic programs include college preparatory courses, ESL (English as a second language), and postgraduate curriculums. Extracurricular activities include soccer, tennis, volleyball, music, visual/media arts, basketball and baseball along with many other clubs suited for a variety of interests.
We invite you to explore our Southwestern community online and in person with private tours to discover what we offer. Our students have found a place to belong. Maybe it’s your place, too.
More information is available online at southwesternacademy.edu. The admissions office can be reached via email at admissions@southwesternacademy.edu or 626-799-5010 ext. 5.