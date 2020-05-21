The household paper goods brand Fiora made an initial donation of $50,000 to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank.
Fiora is also calling on individuals, community leaders, local organizations and businesses to share their #FeelGoodMoment on social media—from short poems and inspiring stories to photo moments of joy or feel-good songs—to further Fiora’s donation up to $100,000 in support of the food bank.
Fiora will donate $5 to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank for each story, up to $100,000.
“We also, as part of the announcement, launched a corresponding social campaign to rally support, to extend that $50,000 up to $100,000,” said Carlos Rodriguez, Fiora brand marketing director.
“The sheer scale and magnitude of this is unprecedented. It’s having a dramatic impact. The whole idea behind that social campaign is to help the community and individuals find a way to reach out and feel good. We wanted to turn those feel-good moments and inspire the community to take action to get us connected.”
Rodriguez added Fiora has deep roots in Southern California, with its parent company headquartered in Orange County and one of its three manufacturing facilities in the United States in Moreno Valley.
“We’ve been so impressed by LA Regional Food Bank’s continued efforts, and we’re honored to support such a worthy cause,” Rodriguez said.
Food distribution from the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank’s two distribution centers has increased by 80% in the last two months. More than 15 million meals have been distributed since the crisis started in March. Fiora’s financial support will provide up to 400,000 meals for those in the local Los Angeles community who are most in need.
“We are incredibly appreciative of Fiora’s support,” said Michael Flood, president and CEO of the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank.
“We have seen the need for food assistance spike dramatically amid the coronavirus, and Fiora sets a great example for giving back to the community.”
Info: fiorabrand.com