Founded in 1980, in a small warehouse in the heart of Skid Row (pictured), Para Los Niños began as a place where children, eager for a chance to learn, had a safe and nurturing environment filled with exploration, hope and opportunity.
Today, Para Los Niños (PLN) provides education and wraparound support to over 6,000 of L.A.’s most vulnerable children, youth, and families each year. PLN’s model fosters pathways to success through excellence in education, powerful families, and strong communities for children and youth to thrive.
Keeping with their original mission to help children thrive, the organization model – through early-education, TK-eighth grade education, youth workforce services, and family and community services — provides a comprehensive, holistic approach to break the cycle of poverty and help children, youth, and families reach their full potential.
More information on the 40th anniversary, its history, and the benefit to celebrate this milestone is available at paralosninos.org.