Children’s Hospital Los Angeles will hold its fourth annual Walk & Play LA presented by Disney on Saturday, May 16. In response to COVID-19, this year’s event will be virtual, designed for the whole family to take part in limited available indoor and outdoor spaces.
“COVID-19 has changed many aspects of our everyday lives, but it has not changed Children’s Hospital Los Angeles’s mission to create hope and build healthier futures for children,” said Children’s Hospital Los Angeles President and CEO Paul S. Viviano.
“Now more than ever, our everyday heroes require the support of the community to ensure our patients receive the lifesaving and critical care they need. Walk & Play LA gives everyone an opportunity to give back to the patients and essential health care workers at CHLA while staying active in the safety of their homes.”
The event’s virtual kickoff is 8:30 a.m. on the Facebook event page and features Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Jason Mraz, who will perform his single “Look for the Good.”
Other performers include Now United; the production duo Loote; DJ Dense of the LA Clippers, LA Chargers and 102.3 KJLH; and a warmup led by All Seasons Fitness Media’s celebrity trainer Dion Blast Jackson.
iHeartMedia Los Angeles’ KOST 103.5’s on-air personality Ellen K and Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner and his wife, Kourtney, are honorary event hosts. ABC7 Eyewitness News anchor Coleen Sullivan will serve as the morning’s mistress of ceremonies. After the conclusion of the official program, participants will be encouraged to embark on a walk in the safety of their homes, backyards and neighborhoods.
Walk & Play LA participants can also take part in virtual sports clinics led by Barry’s Bootcamp, Fitness Blast, LA Galaxy Foundation, LA Kings and LA Chargers during the week leading up to the event.
Info: walkandplayla.org