Harry, the Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, were just “Harry and Meghan” when they visited the nonprofit Homeboy Industries in Downtown LA.
“They rolled up their sleeves and deeply engaged with our workers in the bakery and café. It was immediate kinship and heartening in its mutuality,” said Father Greg Boyle, the Homeboy Industries founder.
The couple visited the Homeboy Industries, which is dedicated to improving the lives of people formerly incarcerated and involved with gangs. During their visit, they wore face masks and gloves and joined Homeboy participants to help with Project Hope, preparing food for those who are vulnerable during the coronavirus pandemic.
Homeboy Industries posted photos of the couple’s visit on its social media pages. The photos show Meghan and Prince Harry rolling out pastry and packing meals.
“Our staff was thrilled to work alongside them as they helped prepare food and learned more about our newly launched #FeedHOPE program which employs our program participants to provide meals to food-insecure seniors and youth across Los Angeles,” the post’s caption read.
The couple has been living in North America since they formally stepped down as working royals in late March.
Prior to their visit, Meghan, Harry and Boyle spoke about the Racial Justice Movement.
“The Duke and Duchess connect deeply to Homeboy’s mission to welcome all people into a community of mutual kinship and love, focused on healing and contributing to the well-being of families and communities,” Boyle said. “To them, Homeboy is a perfect example of how empathy, kindness and compassion can change the world.”
Homeboy Industries, which has been running for 32 years, provides services and resources to high-risk, formerly gang-involved men and women. Services include counseling, education, legal assistance, addiction recovery support, tattoo removal, job training and employment opportunities.
Info: homeboyindustries.org