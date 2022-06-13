Los Angeles State Historic Park introduced the LA River farmers market, which is described as a “gathering place for a diverse community to engage in healthy eating, sustainable living and cultural heritage,” according to its website. Set for 3 to 7 p.m. on Thursdays, the market is near the south entrance to the park in Chinatown.
LA River Farmers Market
- Photos by Chris Mortenson
