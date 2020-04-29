As the “Safer at Home” mandate evolved due to COVID-19, students at Los Angeles Trade-Technical College were immediately and severely impacted. Trade-Tech, the oldest of the public two-year colleges in the Los Angeles Community College District, was forced to close its doors and quickly transition to online learning.
Trade-Tech students faced additional setbacks because 85% of its population is below the poverty line and includes homeless students. Nearly half of the student body work more than 30 hours per week while enrolled and many lost their jobs because of COVID-19.
To help support Trade-Tech students and provide them with the tools they need to achieve their higher education and vocational goals, the board of directors of Los Angeles Trade-Technical College (LATTC) Foundation stepped up to rapidly provide additional funding to the college to meet the students’ needs.
The foundation board is comprised of union leaders, Trade-Tech alumni, faculty members and corporate leadership, and provides support through scholarships, faculty grants and capital improvements to assist in promoting and continuously improving the college as a valuable community resource for students.
“When we were first notified that the LATTC classes had been disrupted due to the COVID-19 crisis and classes were to pivot online on very short notice, I felt it was important for the foundation to react immediately to provide assistance,” said Victor Reyes, LATTC Foundation board secretary. “We understood that for most students attending LATTC, it was not only going to disrupt their classes but also their financial stability. As we all quickly faced a new normal of society, the board wanted to ensure a continuity of the student educational progress.”
Based on instructor feedback, the foundation board determined the most immediate needs for students were computers to access distance learning and assistance for food, so it voted unanimously to approve funding of $50,000 to assist Trade-Tech leadership in providing students with Chromebook computers and $50 grocery cards. Because of social distancing requirements, delivery was arranged for students who self-identified to their instructors that they needed a computer and food assistance.
In the past, the foundation board has provided emergency assistance and other support to Trade-Tech students, but never to this magnitude. Funds are raised throughout the year for targeted programs and emergency assistance. The foundation board relies on donors to support the needs of students year-round.
“While we support students with monetary and materials assistance throughout the year, the COVID-19 crisis has allowed us to do what we do best on a larger, more tangible landscape,” added Bonnie Tseng, LATTC Foundation board member. “I’m proud to serve on a board where members can make decisions quickly and thoughtfully. Politics and bureaucracy slow things down in the rest of the world, but not the LA Trade-Tech Foundation Board.”
To make a donation, visit lattcfoundation.nationbuilder.com.