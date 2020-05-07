California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s resemblance has been emblazoned in clay, thanks to Wisconsin’s National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum.
The collectible will sell for $25, with $5 from each bobblehead sold going to the Protect the Heroes fund in support of the 100 Million Mask Challenge. Previously, the hall of fame and museum raised more than $175,000 through the sale of Drs. Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx bobbleheads.
Newsom’s bobblehead joins that of Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. They are scheduled for July delivery.
“It all started the beginning of this month, when we produced bobbleheads of Dr. Fauci,” says Phil Sklar, co-founder and CEO of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum.
“We were getting some requests for him and we kept seeing him in the news. He’s somebody who’s becoming a national hero and guiding this country through the pandemic. I wanted to honor Dr. Fauci. Within a week, he’s our best-selling bobblehead of all time. We’ve sold 32,000.”
The scarf-laden Birx was a popular request, too. Sklar said it was a natural move to start memorializing governors.
“Gov. Newsom rose to the top of the list and one of the four that we’ve released,” Sklar said.
Daily, Sklar is surrounded by 6,500 unique bobbleheads, thanks to visitors from all 50 states. The only museum dedicated to bobbleheads, the facility opened February 1, 2019. Closed since mid-March due to the pandemic, the museum has 75% sports bobbleheads and 25% oddities.
He has yet to hear from Newsom.
“Tony Evers talked about us on Facebook. That was cool to see,” Sklar said. “Dr. Fauci commented about his. We’re pleased it’s raising so much money for a good cause.”