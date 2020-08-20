In 1980, Para Los Niños was founded with the idea of creating a safe space for the children of Skid Row to “just be a kid.” Building on the importance of a healthy, stable home and idea of education as an equalizer, Para Los Niños became a resource to the Downtown Los Angeles community through children’s programming, after-school services, and social work and case management.
For the past four decades, Para Los Niños has worked to create effective, culturally appropriate programs for low-income, primarily Latino children and their families. Drawing on decades-long partnerships in the community, Para Los Niños provides an unmatched comprehensive social services model that incorporates high-quality education, family support and mental health services, parent engagement and community building to families across Greater Los Angeles.
Celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, Para Los Niños now serves over 6,000 children, youth and families across Los Angeles County through seven early education centers, three charter schools, two youth source centers and three mental health offices. With more than 400 dedicated staff members, Para Los Niños continues to place education at the core of its work to ensure children and families have the tools, resources and support needed to reach their full potential and thrive.