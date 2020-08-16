The Pasadena Jaycees have teamed up with local race car driver Jonathan Eshom to create the “Race for Relief” raffle, which will help benefit communities most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Jaycees, Eshom and his team, US Racetronics, wanted to highlight that minority communities have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic, and this raffle will help raise funds to give back to those communities. Funds will go toward hygiene kits that the Pasadena Jaycees will distribute to Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, Friends in Deed, Foothill Unity Center and the Downtown Women’s Shelter.
“I think it is important to highlight social and economic injustices,” Eshom said.
Team Principal Shane Seneviratne added, “We are excited that Jonathan wants to create change in the community, and we are even more excited that he has chosen to involve the team in this raffle.”
Raffle tickets are $10, and each of the three winners will get to experience what it is like to be a race car driver for the day. They will receive up to five laps, at speed, in a Lamborghini Super Trofeo race car. In addition, their name will be featured on the car as if they were the actual driver.
The raffle closes on Friday, August 14, and the winners will be announced the following Monday.
To enter the raffle, go to pasadenajaycees.org/raffle.
The Pasadena Jaycees began in 1929 and have been a volunteer and leadership training organization for people aged 21 to 40 ever since. For more information about joining or about any of the Jaycees’ other projects, visit pasadenajaycees.org or email info@pasadenajaycees.org.